Fantasy football: Vereen on way to becoming regular contributor

After a thrilling Week 1, there is a lot to take in. While your lineup is ultimately dependent on your team, here are three players to consider starting and three players worth sitting in Week 2.

StartShane Vereen (RB, Patriots): Looks as if he will have a major role in the Pats offense this year.

Andy Dalton (QB, Bengals): Game against the Falcons could turn into a shootout.

Justin Hunter (WR, Titans): Enters a juicy matchup with the Cowboys after being most targeted Titan WR last week.

SitRashad Jennings (RB, Giants): Giants have a tougher matchup against the Cardinals after looking abysmal in Week 1.

Marques Colston (WR, Saints): May receive fewer targets after fumbling away the win last week.

Philip Rivers (QB, Chargers): Would play almost anyone over him against the dreaded Seahawks.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.