Fantasy football: Waiver wire upgrades

It can be difficult to find a way to make your fantasy football team significantly better this late in the season. The true contenders have separated themselves, the trade deadline likely has passed, and obvious waiver targets likely are already acquired.

However, new intriguing options emerge in free agency every week. Here are some that could still make a big impact for your team.

Mark Sanchez QB, Eagles

With Nick Foles likely out for the rest of the fantasy football season, former Jets laughingstock Mark Sanchez has become the Eagles’ new starting QB. While Sanchez is hardly a Pro Bowl-level player, any competent player should become a startable fantasy QB in the Eagles’ dynamic offense. If you are struggling at QB, it is unlikely another player like Sanchez will be available in free agency, so you should do everything you can to acquire him.

Jeremy Hill RB, Bengals

As long as Giovani Bernard is hurt, Hill is capable of exploding like he did last Sunday. And, even when Bernard returns, Hill should still get plenty of carries and an occasional goal line opportunity, making him a decent flex.

Terrance West RB, Browns

West appears to be in line to become the new No. 1 option for the Browns. While their running game has struggled since Alex Mack got hurt, they were opening up massive holes for their RB earlier in the season, and West could prove to be an RB2 down the stretch.

Odell Beckham Jr. WR, Giants

After sitting out the start of the year with an injury, this talented rookie has become the new No. 1 threat in the Giants offense. As long as he maintains the trust of QB Eli Manning, he should be a startable option in fantasy football.

Others worth a flier

Michael Vick (QB, Jets), Adrian Peterson (RB, Vikings), Bobby Rainey (RB, Bucs), Charles Sims (RB, Bucs), Mike Evans (WR, Bucs), Andre Holmes (WR, Raiders), Martavis Bryant (WR, Steelers), Allen Robinson (WR, Jags), Charles Clay (TE, Dolphins)

Alex Case is amNewYork’s fantasy football columnist.