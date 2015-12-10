Fantasy football: Week 14 lineup recommendations

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 14.STARTJameis Winston(QB, Buccaneers)The rookie has been better than expected this …

STARTJameis Winston

(QB, Buccaneers)

The rookie has been better than expected this year, which bodes well for him in a matchup against the lousy Saints defense at home.

Shaun Draughn(RB, 49ers)Draughn emerged out of nowhere to become a rare every-down back for the 49ers, making him a good option against the sorry Browns run defense.

Doug Baldwin

(WR, Seahawks)

He has been torching defenses on a regular basis, expect him to keep that up against the Ravens.

SIT

Philip Rivers(QB, Chargers)Everyone around him is hurt heading into a matchup against the rejuvenated Chiefs defense.

Javorious “Buck” Allen

(RB, Ravens)

Allen has been a revelation the past few weeks, but if the Seahawks can shut down Adrian Peterson they can shut down the Baltimore RB.

Brandon LaFell

(WR, Patriots)

Had an excellent opportunity to seize a larger role in the Pats offense, but he seems to have lost Brady’s trust due to all the balls he drops.

Alex Case is amNY’s fantasy football columnist.