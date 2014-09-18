Fantasy football: Week 3 start/sit recommendations

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 3: Start: Zac Stacy (RB, Rams): He has disappointed through …

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers passes against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 11, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Start:

Zac Stacy (RB, Rams): He has disappointed through two weeks, but he still seems to be the focal point of the offense going into a matchup against the Cowboys.

Jeremy Maclin (WR, Eagles): The Eagles have demonstrated a desire to target him deep, and the Redskins are known to give up big plays.

Kirk Cousins (QB, Redskins): He is a worthy desperation option now that he has become the temporary starter.

Sit:

Frank Gore (RB, 49ers): He faces a very stout Cardinals defense this week.

Torrey Smith (WR, Ravens): Should be benched until the Ravens prove they still consider him their No. 1 WR.

Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Steelers): Given the matchup against the Panthers, you would likely be better off with a free agent QB this week.