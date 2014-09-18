Fantasy football: Week 3 start/sit recommendations

Here are three players worth starting/sitting as we enter Week 3:
Start:
Zac Stacy (RB, Rams): He has disappointed through two weeks, but he still seems to be the focal point of the offense going into a matchup against the Cowboys.
Jeremy Maclin (WR, Eagles): The Eagles have demonstrated a desire to target him deep, and the Redskins are known to give up big plays.
Kirk Cousins (QB, Redskins): He is a worthy desperation option now that he has become the temporary starter.
Sit:
Frank Gore (RB, 49ers): He faces a very stout Cardinals defense this week.
Torrey Smith (WR, Ravens): Should be benched until the Ravens prove they still consider him their No. 1 WR.
Ben Roethlisberger (QB, Steelers): Given the matchup against the Panthers, you would likely be better off with a free agent QB this week.