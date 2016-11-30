Fantasy football: Who’s hot in recent weeks

Aaron Rodgers of the Packers is in a fantasy football groove.

By now, fantasy football owners have a handle on which players are having awesome seasons. Sometimes, though, it’s tough to know who’s in the midst of a short-term hot streak.

With that in mind, here’s who has elevated their level of output in recent weeks at each of the six standard positions.

QB

Aaron Rodgers (Packers) is in a groove. He’s produced 22 to 33 standard fantasy points each of the last six weeks, despite is own team’s struggles.

After him, the three best, consistent sources of points at the position of late are Colin Kaepernick (49ers), Marcus Mariota (Titans) and Dak Prescott (Cowboys).

RB

David Johnson (Cardinals) has three straight games of 21 or more points since his bye. No other running back is as reliable for big points, although Ezekiel Elliott (Cowboys) comes close.

Le’Veon Bell (Steelers) is rolling after a quiet Week 9, posting 20 or more in three straight games.

WR

Both Mike Evans (Buccaneers) and Antonio Brown (Steelers) scored 20 or more twice in November. In fact, Evans has three games of at least 21 points in his last six.

Wideouts often lack consistency, but Taylor Gabriel (Falcons) and Rishard Matthews (Titans) each have four straight games with 12 or more points.

TE

Delanie Walker (Titans) has been the player to own of late. He’s reached double-digits in scoring in three of the past four games, topping out at 18 in Week 10.

Jimmy Graham (Seahawks) and Jordan Reed (Redskins) scored 22 and 21, respectively, in single games during November, but neither is very consistent right now.

D/ST

The Buccaneers are the hottest defense right now, scoring 18 or more twice in November, even without facing the woeful Browns.

The Dolphins have been quite consistent, posting between 6 and 17 points in all but one game since the start of October.

K

Brandon McManus (Broncos) and Matt Bryant (Falcons) each have produced at least nine points in five consecutive games.

Matt Prater (Lions) has been steady all season, but has heated up with weeks of 12 and 15 points in November.