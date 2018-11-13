The fantasy football postseason is rapidly approaching, and it's not too soon to plan ahead.

Advance planning isn't easy to do in this game, but it's a crucial part of winning your league and earning bragging points over your pals. To that end, knowing which players have friendly schedules down the stretch and which could be held in check by tough defenses is important.

Let's explore the WR position and identify some of these players; perhaps a last-minute trade can be arranged to acquire or ship out such receivers before the deadline.

Antonio Brown

The Steelers' star remains a potent weekly play thanks to his 10 touchdowns — tops at the position. He ranks sixth in overall PPR scoring among receivers.

His remaining schedule is a mixed bag. Pittsburgh this week faces the Jaguars, which allow the fewest points to WRs. The Broncos and Chargers over the following two weeks are better than the average unit in that regard.

On the other hand, he and standout teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster face the Saints, which allow the most WR points, in Week 16. They wrap up against the Bengals, who rank as the third-most generous team to opposing WRs.

Anyone who can weather the next few tough weeks should reap the benefits from Brown in the fantasy finals.

Devin Funchess

No team's remaining slate is as friendly to WR groups as the Panthers'. They face the Saints twice over the pivotal final three weeks, the Buccaneers (second-most points to WRs) in Week 13 and Falcons (fourth-most) in Week 16.

Funchess is the safest bet to see a bump in production, but don't sleep on rookie DJ Moore. He was a first-round pick for a reason, and he could see more looks from quarterback Cam Newton. Scoop up either one if they're available on waivers.

Tyreek Hill

The top target of the top QB in fantasy football (Patrick Mahomes) has been crushing it this year for the Chiefs. It's too bad he may not be as quite helpful the rest of the way.

Of the top 20 receivers, nobody's schedule gets as tough as Hill's. He won't face any of the 12 friendliest defenses for fantasy WRs the rest of the way. He will, however, be forced to deal with the Ravens (sixth-fewest WR points) during Week 14, a playoff game in many leagues. Week 15 against the Chargers (ninth-fewest) isn't much better.

Hill remains too good to simply dump for no other reason than his schedule looks rough. However, if he can be flipped for an elite RB and there's enough depth get away with a trade, feel free to give it some thought.