FDNY Bravest boxing team expanding its reach ahead of Battle of the Badges III at MSG

The FDNY Bravest boxing team will step back into Madison Square Garden on Friday to host the International Battle of the Badges III, bringing first responders from across the United States and the United Kingdom into the ring for an annual night of charity boxing.

Established in 1982, the team is made up of active FDNY firefighters from across New York City, who train outside their department schedules while balancing the demands of the job.

What began as a small department team has grown into an international event and a significant charitable arm of the FDNY.

Capt. Jack Kirrane, a former boxer and current vice president of the team, joined the department in October 2001, just weeks after 9/11. Shortly after, he found his way to the boxing team.

“I saw a flyer from the boxing team looking for fighters, and the guys in the firehouse knew I had a boxing background. Someone stuck that flyer to my locker and wrote ‘put up or shut up’ on it. I was like, wow, I didn’t even know they had a boxing team. This is great,” Kirrane said.

At the time, the team — and the department — were still dealing with the aftermath of 9/11.

“It was right after 9/11, and the team had lost some members in the tragedy,” Kirrane said.

When he first walked into the team’s previous gym in Brooklyn, the roster was small.

“I went down to the gym, and we were in Brooklyn at the time. Our gym was in Starrett City, and there were only four of us fighting on the team at that point,” Kirrane said.

From those four fighters, the team has steadily grown. Today, 25 to 30 firefighters make up the roster, and the growth has helped elevate the event into one that now draws departments from across the country and overseas.

“It’s the International Battle of the Badges, where we can bring in friends we fight from different departments across the United States and across the pond,” Kirrane said.

The event has also grown as a fundraiser. Proceeds support several charities tied to first responders and veterans, including the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, the Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Foundation, the FDNY Foundation, the New York Firefighters Foundation, and the FDNY Fire Family Transport Foundation.

“We’ve become quite a big charity, we’re a charitable nonprofit. Just last year, we raised $120,000 for charity,” Kirrane said. “I’m excited because this year, I feel like we’re gonna get the win. At the same time, I am just hoping we raise more money than we did at the last event. That’s what it’s about for us, growing as a charity.”

The team has been training especially hard over the past few weeks in preparation for the event, working around firefighters’ schedules and practicing at the Victory Boxing Gym in Manhattan during off hours.

Firefighter Sam Kelly, who is preparing for his first International Battle of the Badges appearance, said the training has helped him feel physically ready for the ring.

“This is the best I have felt physically in a long time,” Kelly said. I’ve had plenty of time to train. I’ve had time to, somehow, even with everything, relax my mind, relax my body, and I feel incredible. I can’t wait to put on a show, for charity, on the biggest stage in sports.”

Nicole Malpeso, an FDNY firefighter and former EMT, said the team’s structure sets it apart.

“It’s what separates us from a lot of other boxing teams. We work such a strenuous schedule and then we make the time to train hard as well. We’re constantly pushing ourselves. I think that shows when we’re in the ring,” Malpeso said.

FDNY Firefighter Rich Weinstein, who also will be fighting in his first Battle of the Badges event, said competing at Madison Square Garden is especially meaningful.

“I grew up in Brooklyn, and went to watch the Knicks play, see concerts, and other sporting events at MSG growing up. It’s one of the most famous arenas in the world, so it’s really exciting,” Weinstein said.

As March 6 approaches, Kirrane said the team’s goal is simple.

“Walk away with another win, of course. But the more people that show up, the more tickets we sell, the more people that want to donate on our website, that’s more money we raise for good.”

