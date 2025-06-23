Red Bulls still evaluating Felipe Carballo’s future with team: Source

May 17, 2025; New York, NY, New York, NY, USA; New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe Carballo (20) controls the ball against New York City FC during the second half at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

ONLY IN AMNEWYORK

The New York Red Bulls are still evaluating Felipe Carballo’s future with the club, even with his loan expiring in just one week, a source with knowledge of the situation told amNewYork on Monday.

Brazilian side Gremio loaned Carballo to New York just before the MLS transfer deadline last August, with the deal running through June 30.

The 28-year-old Uruguayan midfielder has been hampered by injuries throughout the first half of the 2025 season, most recently dealing with an abdominal issue that kept him out for one month. He made his return in the Red Bulls’ 2-1 loss to Austin on June 14.

A lighter June schedule stemming from international breaks and the United States hosting the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup has not provided many opportunities for Carballo to prove anything further to the club. The Red Bulls have not played since that June 14 match against Austin and have just two more matches — Wednesday in Toronto and Saturday at home against Minnesota — until Carballo’s loan expires.

“We are having open conversations with me and Felipe,” Red Bulls head coach Sandro Schwarz said at the beginning of June. “We are trying everything, and then we’ll receive the result at the end of the month. It’s a clear and really good conversation.”

Slotting in as more of a holding midfielder within New York’s ranks, Carballo has yet to score a regular-season goal with the MLS side. He did score twice in the run to an Eastern Conference title last season, however, once in the first round against the Columbus Crew and again in the conference semifinals against NYCFC at Citi Field.

Speculation from South America suggests that Gremio is awaiting Carballo’s return just to loan him back out again. Clubs potentially interested include Brazilian Serie B side Atletico Paranaense and Uruguay’s Nacional, with whom Carballo played for between 2015 and 2022.

