Flyers, Capitals game postponed as NHL COVID pushbacks keep piling up | amNewYork

Tuesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals in D.C. has been postponed, according to multiple reports.

After Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim entered league protocols on Sunday, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported that an additional player tested positive for COVID-19 late Monday night.

Sanheim entering league protocols prompted the league to test the Flyers on the morning of their Sunday game against the Capitals — a 7-4 win — and went ahead with it after all tests came back negative.

Tuesday’s tilt the 32nd game this season that the NHL has been forced to postpone, this shortly coming after the league had to push off three more New Jersey Devils games and two more Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild games on Monday.

The Sabres have nine players and their head coach, Ralph Krueger are in protocol while the Devils have 19 players impacted by the virus.

Buffalo’s run-in with the virus kept the Islanders out of action for six days from Jan. 31-Feb. 6 — the two were supposed to play twice last week at Nassau Coliseum — returning on Saturday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Meanwhile, the Rangers’ Feb. 6 game against the Devils was postponed.

Both teams have not played since playing each other on Jan. 31 in what is being looked at as the NHL’s first superspreader event of the 2021 season.

The Wild have had four games postponed through Tuesday and its facilities have been closed since Feb. 3. In total, 11 players and one staff member are in protocol.

Philadelphia is next scheduled to play on Sunday evening in New York against the Rangers.