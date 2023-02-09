5 quarterback options for Jets if they miss on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr

We’re under a week away from Derek Carr’s option deadline with the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets will be eyeing that situation very intently.

Carr could be cut or released before February 15th. If he’s still on the Raiders roster though by that time, his $40 million contract kicks in and would make him even harder to trade for. With speculation about Carr’s future with New Orleans, and Aaron Rodgers potentially looking at a trade to those same Raiders, the Jets could be on the outside looking in for top quarterbacks available.

Never fear though fans of the New York Jets. Outside of Carr and Rodgers, there are still plenty of solid options that not only would be an upgrade to the current quarterback situation but put the team in a position to succeed. It will absolutely be a disappointment if New York can’t secure either of the top two names, but it wouldn’t be the nail in the coffin as people will undoubtedly panic over.

Here are five names not named Carr and Rodgers to keep an eye on.

Jimmy Garappollo

The clear #3 quarterback that is available. Garappollo comes with a winning pedigree and can win in multiple systems. The Jets have a solid cast around the quarterback where it’ll be enticing for Jimmy G to come to the Big Apple and lead them to the playoffs for the first time in 12 years.. He is an immediate upgrade even if he does have injury concerns.

Baker Mayfield

People seem to forget we are two years removed from Baker Mayfield winning a playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the road, and also going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes. The Browns cast Mayfield aside and the Panthers were bad last year, but Mayfield can still play. He would bring a swagger to New York the Jets haven’t had at quarterback since Namath left. This would be an under-the-radar move that could be perfect for Gang Green. Outside of Jimmy G, this would be the move that could alter the franchise for the better, although it may not seem like it right away.

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke is a very flawed quarterback and isn’t a massive upgrade over Mike White. That being said, he’s more durable and has experience winning games against some really good teams. The Jets need a winner at quarterback and while Heinicke will need the offense changed to his overall strengths, he is still a better leader than anything the Jets have had in years.

Daniel Jones

The Giants are going to do everything in their power to keep Daniel Jones in Big Blue next year. The question then becomes what happens with his contract. If the Giants believe they can upgrade the quarterback position through the draft, it leaves Jones in a very peculiar state. The former Duke product is, again, better than anything the Jets currently have on their roster and has shown massive improvements as he enters his prime. Wouldn’t it be something if the Giants refuse to pay Jones, the Jets swoop in, and he leads them to the playoffs?

Carson Wentz

Fourth time the charm? Carson Wentz’s career as a starting quarterback is likely over. That doesn’t mean it’s completely over though. Over the last three seasons, the offensive linemen protecting Wentz have been atrocious and it’s hurt his own longevity (he certainly hasn’t helped himself). But that doesn’t mean the quarterback isn’t without talent. If Nathaniel Hackett can play to Wentz’s strengths, the Jets could get an extremely talented quarterback who would have the biggest chip on his shoulder in years. Could be an interesting addition here.

