Giants’ Kadarius Toney undeterred by limited use in season opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.– Kadarius Toney didn’t bite as he was swarmed by reporters after Wednesday’s practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

The Giants wide receiver didn’t seem all that surprised to see reporters hanging around his locker after the weekend that he had. While the Giants had won 21-20 over the Titans, Toney was on the field for just seven of the offensive snaps on Sunday even after Wan’Dale Robinson was injured in the second quarter of the game.

Still, none of that seemed to bother the wideout.

“Disappointed in victory? Disappointed in winning?” Toney said when asked if had been disappointed by not getting much playing time. “That sounds crazy.”

What has become evident during the month-plus of training camp and the first game of the year is that Toney’s playing time won’t be a given by the coaching staff. He had two touches on Sunday and head coach Brian Daboll had said that Toney was part of specific packages that the team didn’t get to against Tennessee.

Whether they get to those plays in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers didn’t seem to be clear either.

“I get paid to play not coach, so I don’t really know what’s ahead for me Sunday,” Toney said. “I mean I just gotta go out there and be the best player I can be Sunday.”

Toney had a rookie year that was full of injuries and inconsistencies that ultimately saw him make 39 catches for 420 yards in 10 games. This year he didn’t practice in the spring after having a knee procedure and a hamstring issue cost him time during training camp.

But Toney has the backing of his Giant teammates, including Saquon Barkley who had a huge game on Saturday. Barkley, who is one of the team’s captains, said that it was only a matter of time before he gets more involved.

“It’s all about just continuing to work and continuing to fall in love with the process,” Barkley said. “That’s kind of going to be my thing all year. That’s something that Dabs said that kind of just stuck with me because that’s the only thing you can control, is yourself. Coming in every single day, bringing that energy, coming to work, push yourself and push your teammates. That’s kind of what I told him.

“Just keep continuing to fall in love with the process. He’s a very talented individual, I think you guys can see that when the rock is in his hand. As he continues to go, I think we’ll see him be involved a little more on offense and making more plays for us.”