The New York Giants released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season and it’s about as predictable as one would think.

BASE OFFENSE

Position Player Player Player Player WR Kenny Golladay Darius Slayton David Sills V C.J. Board, Austin Mack, Damion Willis TE Evan Engram Cole Hikutini Rysen John RT Matt Peart Nate Solder RG Will Hernandez Chad Slade Jake Burton C Nick Gates Jonotthan Harrison Brett Heggie LG Shane Lemieux Kenny Wiggins Kyle Murphy LT Andrew Thomas Nate Solder Jackson Barton RB Saquon Barkley Devontae Booker Corey Clement Alfred Morris, Gary Brightwell*, Sandro Platzgummer FB Eli Penny Cullen Gillaspia WR Sterling Shepard John Ross Kadarius Toney Dante Pettis, Alex Bachman, Matt Cole TE Kaden Smith Nakia Griffin-Stewart Jake Hausmann Kyle Rudolph QB Daniel Jones Mike Glennon Clayton Thorson

BASE DEFENSE

Position Player Player Player Player SLB Lorenzo Carter Trent Harris Ifeadi Odenigbo Cam Brown DE Dexter Lawrence II B.J. Hill David Moa RJ McIntosh MLB Blake Martinez Reggie Ragland Carter Coughlin Cale Garrett NT Austin Johnson Danny Shelton WIL Tae Crowder Devante Downs TJ Brunson Ryan Anderson DT Leonard Williams Raymond Johnson III OLB Oshane Ximines Azeez Ojulari Niko Lalos Elerson Smith LCB James Bradberry Isaac Yiadom Madre Harper Sam Beal, Aaron Robinson SS Jabrill Peppers Julian Love Quincy Wilson Montre Hartage, Chris Johnson FS Logan Ryan Xavier McKinney Joshua Kalu Chris Milton, Jordyn Peters RCB Adoree’ Jackson Darnay Holmes Rodarius Williams* Jarren Williams

SPECIALISTS

Position Player Player Player Player LS Casey Kreiter Carson Tinker H Riley Dixon Ryan Santoso P Riley Dixon PR Jabrill Peppers Adoree’ Jackson Kadarius Toney Dante Pettis KOR John Ross Jabrill Peppers Kadarius Toney Dante Pettis K Graham Gano Ryan Santoso

The biggest surprise, if one can call it that, is the Giants listing Oshane Ximines as the starter at outside linebacker ahead of rookie Azeez Ojulari. Ximines was just activated off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list alongside star running back Saquon Barkley on Monday while Olujari has been able to spend the first portions of training camp with the first-team defense.

Behind Barkley at running back is free-agent signing Devontae Booker — a career backup with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders — and Corey Clement, who went from undrafted free agent to an important depth rusher with the Philadelphia Eagles in recent years. Meanwhile, veteran, former 1000-yard rusher, and the Giants’ second-leading rusher last year, Alfred Morris, is listed fourth on the depth chart alongside rookie Gary Brightwell and Sandro Platzgummer.

Of course, there’s plenty of time for the order of the things to change, according to head coach Joe Judge.

“I tell our guys all the time, when they come in, the depth chart is really blank,” he said. “And as we start practicing and they start putting together things on tape, you start filling in names based off of what they’re doing. That can change every day. It’s really just cumulative.

“It’s what you do consistently day in and day out. Some guys may flash one day, some guys may flash another day, but ultimately you want to go ahead and measure who’s consistently dependable, who’s productive for you on the field.

“But in terms of filling those names in, yeah, the answer is as we start practicing, the names start getting filled in. Now, they’re not written in permanent marker, so at any point, based on who is playing, the best get in that spot.”