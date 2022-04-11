Former Giants running back Gary Brown dead at 52

Former Giants running back Gary Brown has died at the age of 52, leaving fans of the NFL veteran devastated.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which broke the news of Brown’s death on Sunday, reported that the rusher had been living in hospice care prior to his untimely death, which resulted from of liver and kidney failure.

We mourn the passing of Gary Brown, a great man who played for Big Blue for two years – including a 1,000-yard season in 1998.

Once a Giant, Always a Giant. pic.twitter.com/86A99vs1ZX — New York Giants (@Giants) April 11, 2022

Brown played two seasons with Big Blue, in 1998 and 1999, where he played in 19 games and rushed for 1,240 yards and 2 touchdowns. Prior to his time in New York, Brown had spent 5 seasons in Houston with the then-Oilers, and 1 season with the San Diego Chargers.

In total, Brown rushed for an impressive 4,300 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Following his NFL career, Brown went on to be an assistant coach with the Cleveland Browns, along with Rutgers University and the University of Wisconsin.

The Penn State University alum, who was named an All-American in college, was born in Pennsylvania, and leaves behind a wife and 3 children.