Jets Film Breakdown: Chuck Clark provides durability to improving 2023 defense

The New York Jets added a versatile and physical safety Thursday morning with the trade for former Ravens defender, Chuck Clark.

Clark hasn’t missed a game in three seasons and has been a powerful presence in the Raven’s locker room. For the Jets, with pending free agent LeMarcus Joyner, and expected cap casualty Jordan Whitehead, Clark offers a cheaper and more complete option as a box safety.

In today’s film room, we go over Clark’s best game in 2022 against the Pittsburgh Steelers where the former Virginia Tech standout tallied 10 tackles and two passes defensed. It was a solid game from a player who tallied over 100 tackles at the safety position for the beat-up Ravens defense.

Clark graded out at an above-average, 66 per Pro Football Focus. He started his career as a solid special teams player but has developed into a solid starter who has good measurables against the pass and run.

Even more important for the Jets, Clark will only carry a cap hit of $2.5 million this season which allows them to remain flexible in improving the roster to end a decade-long playoff drought.

