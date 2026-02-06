Where to watch Super Bowl Sunday in NYC: Patriots and Seahawks bars

Patriots and Seahawks fans — got plans yet? Whether you bleed blue and green or red, white and blue, New York City is home to team-themed bars that will feel like a home stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. Here’s a themed bar for each team to catch the biggest game of the year.

Seahawks: Carlow East, 1254 Lexington Ave.

Carlow East is widely considered the undisputed headquarters for the Seattle Seahawks’ 12s in New York City. Since 2009, the Upper East Side Irish pub has served as the official home of the NYCeahawks, offering an immersive experience — even thousands of miles away from Lumen Field.

The pub is packed wall-to-wall with Seahawks gear, memorabilia and historic moments, highlighted by a massive “12” flag signed by hundreds of fans.

Carlow East is expected to open at 10 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, with a $50 cash cover charge due to the high demand. While the bar does not have a kitchen, it offers a unique rule for patrons, encouraging fans to bring their own food or order in from nearby spots.

Patriots: Three Monkeys, 832 8th Ave.

The Three Monkeys is an official gathering spot for Patriots fans, listed on the team’s fan club registry. The bar provides a true home-away-from-home atmosphere, with nearly every patron in attendance decked out in Patriots gear.

One of the venue’s most unique features is its three-floor setup, with the upstairs level traditionally dedicated exclusively to Patriots fans. The space is filled with Patriots signage and team-themed wall art throughout.

Unlike Carlow East, The Three Monkeys serves food, offering classic American pub fare, including highly rated nachos and mac and cheese. For Super Bowl Sunday, the bar will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, meaning fans should arrive early. The menu also features Patriots-themed drinks, including the “Maye-B It’s Maye-Bellini” cocktail.