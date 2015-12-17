Fordham hires Andrew Breiner as head football coach

Fordham University announced Thursday that offensive coordinator Andrew Breiner would be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy left by …

Fordham University announced Thursday that offensive coordinator Andrew Breiner would be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy left by Jim Moorhead’s departure to become Penn State’s offensive coordinator.

“To serve as the head coach at Fordham, a program with a great tradition and outstanding recent success, is truly an honor,” Breiner said.

It took just five days for Fordham to find its next coach following Moorhead’s sudden resignation on Saturday.

Although the 31-year-old has no prior head-coaching experience, his work with the offense has many folks at the university in his corner.

“We are thrilled that Andrew Breiner has agreed to lead the Fordham football program,” said Dave Roach, director of athletics. “We believe that he is one of the bright young coaches who has done a great job guiding the record-setting offense over the past four years. He has been a big part of the program’s recent success and we are confident that Andrew will be able to maintain and build upon that success going forward.”

Under Breiner’s wing, Fordham’s offense has been a force at the NCAA FCS level during each of his four years as offensive coordinator.

The Rams led the Patriot League in scoring (36.8 PPG) last fall. Their passing attack has been spectacular, ranking second in the conference in passing yards per game (272.3) and second in FCS in passing efficiency (168.3).

Fordham also set school marks for rushing yards (2,353) and total points (569) in 2014 with Breiner guiding the offense.