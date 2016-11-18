Fordham looks to stay in FCS playoff conversation with win

Fordham football has more wins this season than either NFL team that calls MetLife Stadium home, but a strong campaign still may not be enough to secure a fourth-consecutive berth in the FCS playoffs.

Despite winning every game in the Bronx this season, the Rams (7-3, 4-1 Patriot) find themselves battling against a number of teams from other conferences for an at-large bid in the bracket. A win on the road against Patriot League foe Bucknell (4-6, 3-2 Patriot) on Saturday would, at the least, keep them in the conversation the next day on Selection Sunday.

Running back Chase Edmonds and quarterback Kevin Anderson showed during an impressive victory over Holy Cross at Yankee Stadium last Saturday, the Rams have the talent to make an impact in the postseason. Head coach Andrew Breiner believes his squad can match up with the best of them, and he views Edmonds and Anderson as key players that set them apart from the competition.

“Ideas don’t win football games, execution does,” Breiner told reporters after the 54-14 victory. “These two as always did a tremendous job of leading the offense and fulfilling their roles on each and every play. These two guys are two of the best in the country, and I could not be prouder of both of them.”

Although a win this Saturday would bolster their case for an at-large bid, Fordham needs a number of situations to fall through to enhance their chances. Of their three losses this season, only one of them came against a Patriot League opponent, conference champion Lehigh. The Rams also lost to Navy, a team on the fringe of the FBS Top 25, and Monmouth, who is 4-6 but also beat Lehigh.

Anderson hopes that a win over Bucknell, along with their remaining body of work that lacks a signature win over a top school, will be enough for the selection committee to reward the Rams and extend their season.

“We’re hoping that [Bucknell] is not our last game,” Anderson said. “Hopefully after we take care of business on the road, we’ll have a shot at postseason play. We’re just going to do everything we can and know that if we lose, we’re out.”

Suspects at-large

Ten teams will receive automatic bids for the FCS playoffs, and 12 more likely have done enough to garner at-large nods. That leaves two more openings, with Fordham and these four schools among the top contenders to claim them on Selection Sunday.

Kennesaw State

The Owls (8-2), riding a four-game win streak, will play Big South conference title contender Charleston Southern (6-3) Saturday. A win against the Buccaneers is crucial to earning a bid.

Cal Poly

The Mustangs (6-4) enter their last home game of the season against Northern Colorado (6-4) on a two-game skid. In the tough Big Sky, a win against a conference opponent can boost Poly’s resume.

Northern Iowa

The Panthers (5-5) will finish the season against probable playoff team South Dakota State (7-3) at home. A win against the No. 10 team in the FCS Coaches Poll will turns heads.

Maine

Coming off a road win at Stony Brook, the Black Bears (6-4) host New Hampshire to close out. A seventh win will help Maine as they aim for their first playoff appearance since 2013.