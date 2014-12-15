Fordham RB Edmonds named top FCS freshman

Fordham running back Chase Edmonds spent his first year of college football leaving opposing defenders in his dust. Yesterday, it was his freshman peers who couldn’t catch him as he received the Sports Network’s Jerry Rice Award, which goes to the top freshman in the NCAA FCS.

Edmonds received 95 of a possible 160 first-place votes from a national panel including sports information and media relations directors as well as writers and broadcasters, beating out runner-up South Dakota State wide receiver Jake Wieneke for the award.

In his first campaign, Edmonds carried 294 times while breaking Fordham records for yards (1,838) and touchdowns (23). His 2,473 all-purpose yards established new school and Patriot League records.