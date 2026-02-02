Could Framber Valdez still fall into Mets’ lap?

Framber Valdez, who began the winter as one of Major League Baseball’s top starting-pitching free agents, is still without a home, and time is running out.

With just over one week until pitchers and catchers begin reporting for spring training, the 32-year-old has yet to be moved from wanting a deal of at least five years. In theory, the market should be there. He has a 3.20 ERA and has averaged 180.2 innings with 175 strikeouts over the last five seasons with the Houston Astros.

Obviously, something is not clicking for potential suitors, whether it be the length of his contract wish or the concerns about jelling in the clubhouse after intentionally crossing up his catcher and hitting him with a fastball directly after allowing a home run.

But there is no denying what the southpaw Valdez can do and the consistency with which he’s done it, which would catapult the New York Mets’ improved rotation to another level.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com still has the Mets listed as a potential landing spot even after acquiring Freddy Peralta from the Milwaukee Brewers to be their ace. Things would have to fall just right for that to happen, though.

President of baseball operations David Stearns is not one to dole out long-term, big-money contracts to starting pitchers, and Valdez would not be an exception, either. Should he finally change his demands and look for a shorter-term deal, that could hypothetically increase the Mets’ chances of reestablishing contact with his representation.

Stearns and Valdez have been linked throughout most of this offseason before pulling off the trade for Peralta, and an argument could still be made that New York could use him.

Behind Perata, Nolan McLean has flashed brilliance as a potential ace in the making. But he only started eight games last season, will represent Team USA at the World Baseball Classic next month, and then is expected to shoulder a full starter’s workload for the first time in his career. That’s a lot of inexperienced stress to put on that right arm.

Behind him, Clay Holmes is preparing for just his second year as a starting pitcher after performing admirably as a middle-of-the-rotation option. But Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga have a ton to prove after injuries derailed them last year. David Peterson also drastically fell off in the second half after garnering All-Star honors.

Valdez not only adds insurance but also proven top-tier innings to pair alongside Peralta and deepen the Mets’ rotation. It is up to Stearns and owner Steve Cohen, though, to ascertain if it is worth the hefty price that would come with his signing.

The Mets will be taxed at 110% on every dollar Valdez earns. They would also have to part with their third and sixth-highest MLB Draft selections after losing their second and fifth by signing Bo Bichette to take over at third base.

