Framber Valdez to Mets?: Making sense of the noise

Amongst the Mets’ lengthy to-do list this winter is to address a starting rotation that needs a significant overhaul after last season’s collapse. So anything linking former Houston Astros ace and free agent Framber Valdez to Queens would be understandable.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Mets are trying to get a six-year, $200 million deal over the finish line for the veteran right-hander, who is coming off a down year in which he went 13-11 with a 3.66 ERA.

Still, an ace who boasted a 3.08 ERA and a 1.153 WHIP over his previous four seasons projects far better as a No. 2 than nearly anything else the Mets have to slot in behind Nolan McLean.

Of course, there are significant wrinkles in all of this. Gomez’s reporting has been spotty in the past, including a story last winter that the Mets pulled off a trade for Texas Rangers slugging outfielder Adolis Garcia. That, obviously, never happened.

His report also suggests the complete opposite of what was previously known about David Stearns’ interest in Valdez. They reportedly did not entertain any conversations with his representation during the MLB GM meetings earlier in November.

Valdez has built a reputation for having a temper, highlighted by a controversy over the summer in which he intentionally threw his catcher off base after giving up a home run.

Following a recent New York Post report about a tense Mets clubhouse that included another blow-up between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, along with the star shortstop also having an “icy” relationship with generational outfielder Juan Soto, the last thing Stearns needs is to bring in another potential agitator.

Paying upward of $200 million for him also creates a significant financial hurdle for a team that perhaps has to focus its financial resources elsewhere. After trading Brandon Nimmo to the Texas Rangers for Marcus Semien last week, the Mets have to find a top-tier outfielder such as Cody Bellinger or Kyle Tucker.

If Stearns also wants to re-sign franchise home run king Pete Alonso and star closer Edwin Diaz, some big money has to be doled out, there.

The trade market presents a better avenue for New York to wander down when it comes to its window shopping. The Detroit Tigers could make two-time defending AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal available, while Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins could also be had.

