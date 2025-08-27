Francisco Alvarez injury: Mets C hit in left hand during rehab start

The Mets’ Francisco Alvarez, who started Sunday night’s game and went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, exited in the the eighth inning after jamming his thumb into second base during a head-first slide.

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was forced to leave his rehab outing with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday night after being hit on the left hand in the top of the sixth inning against the Yankees’ affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Per SNY, he was hit on the pinky, but the extent of the injury is unknown at this time.

Francisco Alvarez has left the game for Triple-A Syracuse after being hit on the hand pic.twitter.com/Y53td17K2t — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 28, 2025

The 23-year-old was attempting to make his way back from a sprained UCL ligament in his right thumb, which he suffered on Aug. 17 against the Seattle Mariners. He was placed on the 10-day IL two days later.

Alvarez has been ahead of schedule over the last week. He started taking batting practice and throwing on Sunday and on Tuesday, said that he was not feeling any pain while doing it.

Following a difficult start to the season, which prompted his demotion to Triple-A, Alvarez had been showing signs of life in his return to the majors. Since July 21 (21 games), he had been batting .323 with a 1.054 OPS, four home runs, and 13 RBI.

