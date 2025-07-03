Mets’ Francisco Lindor relishing All-Star nod after lengthy wait

Jul 2, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Francisco Lindor (12) hits an RBI double in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

QUEENS, NY — This had been a long time coming for Francisco Lindor, and it seems ridiculous that it had not happened sooner.

The New York Mets’ star shortstop, one of the very best in the game at his position, was named a starter for the National League ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on July 15 in Atlanta, edging out Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts for the honors.

“My heart was proud and full of joy,” Lindor said after the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night, in which he went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. “This is something you can’t take for granted. It’s a fantastic event. We’re honored and blessed.”

This is the first time in his career that he has been named an All-Star starter, and the fifth time overall that he will head to the Midsummer Classic. The four previous times were during his tenure with the Cleveland Guardians. He had not been selected since 2019.

“I’m honored and proud to be able to take the field in Atlanta as a Met,” Lindor said with a sly grin, understanding that he is representing one of the hosts’ biggest rivals. ” It’s going to be good, I’m looking forward to it. There are a lot of good people in this organization, and to represent them, I do that with a lot of pride and utmost respect. It’s a great organization. I look forward to it.”

Voters have been unnecessarily stingy with Lindor since he arrived in Queens in 2021. He non-sensically missed out in 2023 when his peers voted for Geraldo Perdomo of the Diamondbacks. Last season, after overcoming a slow start, he was chosen over CJ Abrams of the Nationals, Elly De La Cruz of the Reds, and Betts.

He responded by finishing second in the NL MVP voting behind Shohei Ohtani.

“It’s unbelievable and very, very well deserved,” Nimmo said. “We’re so happy for him. It’s really tough here to have the numbers early on to warrant the All-Star selection from the rest of the guys and the fan base.”

This season began with a torrid stretch, but June provided a slump, which coincided with a broken toe. He is batting .261 with a .787 OPS, 17 home runs, and 46 RBI.

“It’s been good, but there is definitely a lot of room for improvement,” Lindor said. “I have my ups and downs. My downs have been a little longer in June… So I just have to be consistent and help this team.”

For more on Francisco Lindor and the Mets, visit AMNY.com