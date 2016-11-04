Frank Lampard must step up for New York City FC in semifinals

NYCFC looks to Lampard to produce chances that will get the team on the board.

Frank Lampard returned to the New York City FC lineup in time for the playoffs. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne

Despite being sidelined for most of the last month in the regular season, Frank Lampard is back and ready to play for New York City FC, with hopes of reaching the top of the MLS in his second year with the club.

The English legend came on as a substitute in the first-leg matchup against Toronto FC last Sunday, playing 29 minutes in the 2-0 loss. NYCFC looks to Lampard to produce chances that will get the team on the board in front of their home crowd in Sunday’s crucial second-leg.

The midfielder, who was honored Sept. 1 for his 300 career goals, has not scored for the club since Sept. 10 and missed three games in between then and the start of the playoffs as the result of a nagging calf injury.

Lampard could prove to be one of NYCFC’s best scoring options in the second-leg at Yankee Stadium. City needs to score at least two goals to stay alive. Look for the all-time leading scorer in Chelsea’s history to leave his mark on the pitch.