Frankie Montas has game to forget in Yankees debut vs. Cardinals

The Yankees debut of Frankie Montas won’t be one that will be saved in the archives.

The recently acquired starter from Oakland threw just three innings on Sunday giving up six runs on five hits to the St. Louis Cardinals. Montas had been on the bereavement list after he was traded to New York before the deadline while he dealt with a family matter.

Six runs were the highest amount of runs that Montas had given up in a start this season. Prior to Sunday, his season high had been five which last occurred on June 17 in a 5-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

The less-than-stellar outing on Sunday included two walked batters and one home run surrendered. Montas struck out two batters as well.

Montas gave up a single to the first Cardinals batter of the game and then hit the second with a pitch. He only allowed one run in the first, but then walked the first two batters in the second before eventually giving up an RBI double to Dylan Carlson to extend the St. Louis lead.

A sac fly drove in the fourth run of the game and Nolan Arenado hit a two-run home run on the next at-bat.

Montas finally made quick work of the Cards in the third before manager Aaron Boone turned the game over to Albert Abreu in the fourth.