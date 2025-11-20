G2 Esports crowned champions at Red Bull Home Ground 2025 in New York City

After four days of nonstop, high-level VALORANT action, G2 Esports claimed the championship title at Red Bull Home Ground 2025, sweeping NRG 3–0 in a thrilling Grand Final.

This year marked a historic moment as the tournament touched down in the United States for the first time, taking over Manhattan’s iconic Hammerstein Ballroom with thousands in attendance and even more tuning in from around the globe.

The competition opened on November 13th with a stacked Play-In Stage featuring international contenders including Cloud9, ENVY, Eintracht Frankfurt, BLX Corp, and BXL Zoo. After a full day of intense matchups, Cloud9 and Cubert Academy fought their way through the bracket to secure their spots on the Main Stage.

Across the Main Stage battles, fans witnessed world-class gameplay, tactical depth, and dramatic Lower Bracket runs. NRG and ZETA DIVISION started strong, while G2 Esports mounted an impressive comeback to keep their title hopes alive. By Saturday, the tournament narrowed to two: NRG, who powered through Winners Finals, and G2, who earned their rematch after defeating ZETA DIVISION.

On the final day, the ballroom erupted as G2 and NRG clashed for the trophy. With confident reads, sharp execution, and crowd-fueled momentum, G2 Esports closed out the Grand Final with a dominant 3–0 performance, securing their place among Red Bull Home Ground’s elite champions.

After the match, Head Coach Josh “JoshRT” Lee reflected on the significance of the win: “Red Bull Home Ground is a good start for everybody and just connecting with the community. All of these teams wanted to have a good showing, especially us, because there’s pressure for us to start really well — and I think we accomplished that.”

In-Game Leader Jacob “Valyn” Batio echoed that pride, emphasizing the importance of the victory for G2’s new roster: “I feel really proud of this one. We saw this tournament as a big test for us — to see if our read is right on the team, to see if our gamble of making a roster change with such a good team was worth it — and these early signs are a good indicator that the future is bright for us, because I still think there’s more for G2.”

Red Bull Home Ground 2025 was hosted by the dynamic duo Alex “Golden Boy” Mendez and Soe Gschwind, and supported by returning partners including MSI with its MSI Gaming Arena, Sony INZONE as official headset partner, and Herman Miller Gaming as official gaming chair partner.