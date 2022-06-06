Gary Sanchez supports Miguel Andujar following trade request out of New York

Miguel Andujar got some support on Monday from a former New York Yankees teammate. Twins catcher and former Yankee Gary Sanchez went to bat for Andujar, who requested a trade following his demotion on Friday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Andujar had been getting playing time as an injury replacement over the past two weeks, but has been looking to get a permanent role in the majors.

“My opinion, it’s time for them or any other team to give him an opportunity,” Sanchez told reporters through an interpreter, according to the Star Tribune. “He deserves to play in the big leagues. He’s done a good job, offensively, but also defensively. He’s come a long way defensively, and he’s shown that he’s capable of staying in the big leagues. Maybe he deserves an opportunity on another team.”

Sanchez and Andujar have been close friends, having come through the Yankees organization together as prospects. Since finishing second in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2018, Andujar has played in just 90 games for New York.

The frustration that Andujar has been experiencing is something that Sanchez understands.

“If I was in his shoes, I’d probably be thinking about the same thing, asking for a trade, for a different scenario,” Sanchez said. “Because it’s really difficult when you’re ready, and when you have shown that you’re ready at this level, to be sent down to Triple-A and play Triple-A when you deserve to be in the big leagues.

“… But at the same time, none of us make those decisions. We are just here to do our job. Front offices decide that. But I support him and hopefully everything works out.”

For more coverage of the New York Yankees, head to amNY.com.

Andújar appeared in 12 games for the Bombers and was batting .268 with a .596 OPS. In 41 at-bats, he has 11 hits, three runs and three stolen bases this season as well.

Defensively, had also taken strides while playing in left field.