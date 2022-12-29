Quantcast
College Football

Georgia vs. Ohio State odds, preview, how to watch – 2022 College Football Playoff

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud looks to lead an upset of Georgia
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
AP Photos

The chase for a National Title begins this weekend for Georgia and Ohio State as two of college football’s biggest programs go head-to-head in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. 

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1) vs. No. 1 Georgia (13-0)

@ Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA

How to Watch:

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 31st
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Channel: ESPN

Betting Stats: 

  • Spread: Georgia -6.5
  • Over/Under: 62.5
  • Moneyline: Ohio State ML (+225), Georgia ML (-265) 

 

Matchup:

There may not be much southern hospitality for Ohio State come Saturday when the Peach Bowl kicks off in Georgia’s home away from home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs will have a sizable advantage there playing in their home state and in front of a crowd that will be largely there to cheer on the Bulldogs as they begin their hunt for the school’s second consecutive national title. 

Georgia has looked like a ballclub befitting the ranking of the best team in the nation and they seemed to solidify that with a 50-30 drudging of LSU in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs have plenty of offensive weapons and a defense that can easily give the Buckeyes a hard time. 

The Bulldogs’ defense is top-five in scoring (13.8) and has recorded 26 quarterback sacks this season, meaning that Buckeyes’ quarterback CJ Stroud could find himself under plenty of pressure on Saturday. 

That’s not to say the Buckeyes can’t hang with the best of them and they will surely give the Bulldogs a run for its money in the semifinals. The road to the national title game gives the Bulldogs a much tougher opponent in the Buckeyes than say No. 2 Michigan, which has to face TCU. 

The Buckeyes boast one of the best receiving corps in the country and Stroud has been extremely accurate this season with a 66.2% completion percentage and 37 touchdowns to his name. Marvin Harrison Jr has become an emerging star for the Buckeyes and on the ground, Miyan Williams and TreVeyon Henderson have led the charge. 

Williams has averaged 81.7 yards per game and Henderson has been averaging 73.4 yards per game, but the Bulldogs own the nation’s top rushing defense this season at 77 yards per game. 

 

Players to Know:

CJ Stroud – OSU, QB

2022 stats: 66.2% completion, 3,340 passing yards, 37 TDs, six INTs, zero rushing TDs

 

Marvin Harrison Jr – OSU, WR

2022 stats:  1,557 receiving yards, 16.1 yards per reception, 12 TDs

 

Stetson Bennett – UGA, QB

2022 stats: 68.1% completion, 3,425 passing yards, 20 TDs, six INTs, seven rushing TDs

 

Brock Bowers – UGA, TE

2022 stats:  726 receiving yards, 14.0 yards per reception, three TDs

 

Key Injuries: 

Ohio State:

  • WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (OUT)
  • RB TreVeyon Henderson (OUT)
  • RB Miyan Williams (Questionable)
  • OL Matt Jones (Questionable)

Georgia:

  • LB Nolan Smith (OUT)
  • WR Ladd McConkey (Questionable)
  • WR AD Mitchell (Probable)
  • OL Warren McClendon (Questionable)
For more college football content, like this Ohio State & Georgia preview, visit AMNY sports

Can Stetson Bennett lead Georgia past Ohio State?
FILE – Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks for an open wide receiver in the first half of the Southeastern conference championship NCAA college football game against the LSU, on Dec. 3, 2022 in Atlanta. AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

