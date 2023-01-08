Georgia vs. TCU preview, same game parlay, how to watch – 2022 National Championship

The College Football season will finish on Monday with the National Championship game between the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and the third-ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK States: MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS $1,000!

NO-SWEAT FIRST BET! BET NOW

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (14-0) vs. #3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-1)

How to Watch:

Date: Monday, January 9th

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Betting Stats:

Spread: UGA -12.5

Over/Under: 63

Moneyline: UGA ML (-450), TCU ML (+350)

Matchup:

Both of these teams are coming off impressive wins in the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Horned Frogs held on in a wild game to beat Michigan 51-45, while the Bulldogs came back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Ohio State 42-41 to reach the title game for the second year in a row.

Offensively, TCU is 16th in the nation, averaging 473 yards per game with 273 passing yards a game, good for 25th, and 200 rushing yards, which is also good for 25th. That Horned Frogs’ passing offense is led by Heisman trophy finalist Max Duggan, who is completing 64.9% of his passes on the season for 3,321 yards with 30 TDs and just four picks. He also has 404 rushing yards with six TDs this season.

Duggan struggled last week against a very good Wolverines’ defense, completing just 14-of-29 for 225 yards with two TDs and two INTs. He did run for 57 yards and two TDs, but Duggan won’t get an easier matchup when he faces Georgia this week. He’ll need to rely on Quentin Johnson, who caught six passes for 163 yards and a TD against Michigan and leads the team Horned Frogs with 53 catches for 903 yards.

The biggest concern for the Horned Frogs is the health of running back Kendre Miller, who had eight carries for 57 yards before injuring his right now against Michigan. He had rushed for 1,342 yards and 17 TDs on the season and is a huge part of this offense, even though Emari Demercado rushed for 150 yards and a score in his absence.

Georgia has been one of the best defenses in the nation for most of the season, allowing 292.1 yards per game, which was 9th in the nation. Plus, they allowed just 77 rushing yards per game, which could make things hard on Miller or Demercado.

The Horned Frogs’ run defense is not nearly as stout, allowing 149 yards per game, which is 64th in the country. Last week against Michigan they allowed 186 yards on 40 carries and will face a tough committee of Georgia running backs on an offense that averages 491.8 yards per game overall, which is good for 7th in the country.

The TCU passing defense will also be in the spotlight on Monday night. They allow 235.6 yards per game, which ranked 83rd in the country and allowed Michigan to throw for 342 yards and get back into the game.

That will be enticing to veteran Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, who has 3,420 yards passing with 20 TDs and six picks on the season. Against Ohio State, Bennett completed 23-of-34 for 398 yards with three TDs and an interception.

The final component to watch is the turnover battle. Georgia is tied for 75th in the country in turnover margin, having forced just 16 turnovers this season. That could come back to bite them if they need to make another comeback bid.

Prediction:

Georgia 34 TCU 24

Same Game Parlay:

Stetson Bennett 285.5 Passing Yards

Kenny McIntosh OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards

Brock Bowers OVER 62.5 Receiving Yards

Quentin Johnston OVER 85.5 Receiving Yards

TOTAL PARLAY ODDS: +1182

Players to Know:

Stetson Bennett – UGA, QB

2022 stats: 67.9% completion 3,823 passing yards, 23 TDs, seven INTs, eight rushing TDs

Brock Bowers – UGA, TE

2022 stats: 56 receptions, 790 receiving yards, six total TDs

Max Duggan – TCU, QB

2022 stats: 64.9% completion 3,321 passing yards, 30 TDs, four INTs, six rushing TDs

Kendre Miller – TCU RB

2022 stats: 1,342 rushing yards, 6.2 yards per carry, 116 receiving yards, 17 total TDs

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

ANY GAME! CLAIM OFFER

For more college football content, like this Georgia & TCU preview, visit AMNY sports