Gerrit Cole never intended to leave Yankees after offseason opt-out

Oct 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) waves to fans following a win over the Kansas City Royals during game four of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Gerrit Cole will be a Yankee today, tomorrow, and – presumably – forever.

The 2025 season is officially underway for the New York Yankees. Pitchers and catchers have made their way to Tampa, and the club held the first official workout of spring training on Wednesday.

Among the first batch of players to report was ace Gerrit Cole, who spoke with reporters during the initial practice. There, he briefly detailed his decision to opt out of his contract after the World Series, emphasizing that he never intended to leave the Bronx.

“The intention wasn’t to do anything other than stay,” he said. “I was happy to be where my feet were back in Yankee Stadium.”

Cole, 34, has commanded the Yankees’ frontline since he signed a nine-year $324 million contract ahead of the 2020 season. At the time, it was the largest contract ever issued to a starting pitcher.

The righty grew up idolizing the Yankees. A now-famous photo shows an 11-year-old Cole at Yankee Stadium holding a sign that read, “Yankee Fan Today, Tomorrow, Forever.” In his introductory press conference with the club, he brought that same childhood sign.

Playing with his favorite ballclub, Cole has been the epitome of a No. 1 option. In an otherwise disappointing 2023 season for the Bronx Bombers, Cole won the American League Cy Young Award for the first time in his career.

Cole’s 2024 campaign was delayed by an elbow injury that sidelined him for the first two-and-a-half months of the season. But he showed up when it mattered the most. Cole took the mound as the team’s most trusted postseason starter, turning in gem after gem. Across five starts last October, he boasted a 2.17 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 29.0 innings of work.

Following the season, Cole opted out of his contract in a move that was “widely expected” throughout the baseball world. The Yankees could void the opt-out by adding an additional year – and $36 million – to the existing four years and $144 million that remained on his contract.

But the Yankees weren’t comfortable adding an additional year just yet. And at the same time, Cole wasn’t interested in playing anywhere else. After a brief period in limbo, the sides eventually agreed to continue with the original deal and entertain talks of an extension at a later date.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expressed his relief that Cole was back in pinstripes.

“He kind of put us at ease a little bit,” Boone said. “You never know, great pitchers are obviously really attractive on the market. But obviously, relieved when he came back in.”

It never made sense for Cole to explore other options, especially after last season. The Yankees march into 2025 with unfinished business.

Cole stood on the mound during the team’s fifth-inning meltdown in Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, an inning that proved fatal to their championship hopes. During his media address on Wednesday, he noted that he’s holding onto that feeling for extra motivation.

“It was a good push for us,” he said. “We’re really proud of what we did and at the same time walked away from the season with a bitter taste in our mouths. It’s another log on your fire that inspires you to put the work in.”

Cole is eager to get back to work. He told reporters that he began ramping up for this season earlier than in years past and that he’s in a “really good spot.” To the relief of many, he’ll continue taking the mound for the team he grew up watching.

