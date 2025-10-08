Quantcast
Gerrit Cole update: Yankees’ injured ace throws prior to Game 4 of ALDS

Gerrit Cole Yankees
Feb 13, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) participates in spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rehabbing New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw off flat ground in the outfield on Wednesday afternoon, prior to Game 4 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays. 

He threw from roughly 60 feet out and with considerable velocity, though nowhere near 100%. 

The right-hander began his throwing program back in August, roughly five months after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow. 

The recovery time was initially set at 14 months, meaning he won’t get back on the mound in an MLB game until May 2026. It appears that he remains on track within that timetable. 

His return will create a formidable starting rotation in the Bronx, where Max Fried lived up to the hype of signing the richest contract ever by a left-handed pitcher. Carlos Rodon also had a bounce-back regular season, and Cam Schlittler has emerged as another potential ace. 

During the Bronx Bombers’ current postseason run, though, he has acted as a mentor, specifically to Schlittler. 

“He’s a great guy,” Schlittler said. “We’ve grown a bit closer over the last month or so. I’ve had a lot of conversations with him about [the mental and physical aspects of pitching].”

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno has been the executive sports editor of amNewYork since 2020. He covers the New York Mets and is a member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). He is also a member of the Pro Hockey Writers’ Association (PHWA) and has covered the New York Islanders for nearly a decade. His previous stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York, while his work has been featured in the New York Post, Newsday, and Yahoo! Sports.

