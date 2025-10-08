Gerrit Cole update: Yankees’ injured ace throws prior to Game 4 of ALDS

Rehabbing New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole threw off flat ground in the outfield on Wednesday afternoon, prior to Game 4 of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He threw from roughly 60 feet out and with considerable velocity, though nowhere near 100%.

Gerrit Cole does a throwing session today at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/8t5hvkQu7y — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 8, 2025

The right-hander began his throwing program back in August, roughly five months after undergoing Tommy John surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow.

The recovery time was initially set at 14 months, meaning he won’t get back on the mound in an MLB game until May 2026. It appears that he remains on track within that timetable.

His return will create a formidable starting rotation in the Bronx, where Max Fried lived up to the hype of signing the richest contract ever by a left-handed pitcher. Carlos Rodon also had a bounce-back regular season, and Cam Schlittler has emerged as another potential ace.

During the Bronx Bombers’ current postseason run, though, he has acted as a mentor, specifically to Schlittler.

“He’s a great guy,” Schlittler said. “We’ve grown a bit closer over the last month or so. I’ve had a lot of conversations with him about [the mental and physical aspects of pitching].”

