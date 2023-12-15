Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

If you want to get the biggest guaranteed bonus in the business this weekend, you’ll want to sign up for the latest ESPN BET promo. Click here and enter our promo code AMNY to bet $10 on any NBA, NFL, or UFC 296 market and earn $250 in bonus bets win or lose.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

It’s absolutely vital that you enter our ESPN BET promo code AMNY when signing up to get the full $250 offer. If you don’t use our code, you’ll only get a $200 bonus. It’s well worth taking a few seconds to type AMNY and earn an additional $50 bonus.

This weekend is a massive one for sports fans. The NBA and NHL will have games all weekend, while the first college football bowl games kick off on Saturday. As if that weren’t enough, Saturday also features a triple-header of NFL Week 15 games and UFC 296 has a stacked card. A $10 bet is all it will take to earn $250 in guaranteed bonus bets.

Click here and enter our code AMNY to activate this ESPN BET promo and get a $250 guaranteed bonus.

Get $250 Bonus with ESPN BET Promo for Any NBA, NFL, UFC 296 Bet

ESPN BET Promo Bet $10, Get $250 Bonus Promo Code AMNY Bonus Last Verified On December 15, 2023 Information Verified By Russ Joy

There are quite a few new user promos available from multiple online sportsbooks. The thing is, a lot of the other offers on the market have remained unchanged for weeks, if not months. If you’re in a state where online sports betting is legal, chances are you’ve seen what DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, and bet365 have available. If not, we put together a list of the best NBA betting promos for this weekend that’s worth checking out.

Regardless of which sportsbooks you may have taken a look at, it’s important to note that this ESPN BET promo comes with by far the largest bonus. DraftKings, bet365, and FanDuel all have a $150 bonus, but FanDuel’s also requires players to correctly choose a winning team on the moneyline. Instead, you can sign up with our ESPN BET promo code AMNY to lock-in a $250 guaranteed bonus for this weekend. You could bet on a team like the Sixers to win on Friday, the Bengals to cover the spread on Saturday, or Colby Covington to win by KO on Saturday night. Win or lose, you’ll collect $250 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with This ESPN BET Promo

If you want to turn a $10 bet into a $250 bonus, you’ll need to sign up with ESPN BET. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get in on the action this weekend:

Click here and enter promo code AMNY to activate this ESPN BET promo.

and enter promo code AMNY to activate this ESPN BET promo. Enter your name, address, and other required information.

Choose a deposit method like online banking.

Add $10 or more to your account.

Wager at least $10 on any betting market in the NBA, NFL, college football, UFC, or NHL.

No matter how your first bet settles, you’ll earn $250 in bonus bets. This will convey as five $50 bonus bets, with the first four hitting your account almost instantly. The fifth that you’ll get for using our promo code will be credited to your account within 24-48 hours of registering.

12 Days of Bet and Gets

ESPN BET has put together one of the most impressive promos for the holiday season. Players who have an ESPN BET account can opt-into the 12 Days of Bet and Gets. A $15 cash wager on a qualifying 4+ leg parlay can earn you a $5 bonus bet win or lose. On Friday, this promotion applies to NBA games, while Saturday is targeted at college football. Sunday’s, meanwhile, will apply to any NFL game.

Unlock this ESPN BET promo by clicking here and entering our promo code AMNY, which will earn you a $250 guaranteed bonus for any NBA, NFL, or UFC 296 bet.

ESPN BET Sportsbook NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, MA, KS, KY, LA, TN, CO, AZ, IA, IL, IN, MI, OH Must be 21+. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. GET BONUS PROMO CODE: AMNY SIGNUP BONUS BET ANYTHING,

GET $250 BONUS WITH CODE AMNY CLAIM OFFER

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gamber.