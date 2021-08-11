Get a $5,000 risk-free bet with Caesars Sportsbook for Jets vs. Giants

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Caesars Sportsbook is looking to make some waves ahead of the start of football season. College football and NFL games are almost here and preseason action is already underway.

With the Jets and Giants opening up their preseason schedules, Caesars Sportsbook has a strong new-user promo that offers a $5,000 risk-free first bet.

While plenty of rival sportsbooks offer risk-free bets, this Caesars’ offer is by far the largest risk-free bet of any online sportsbook in the country.

Online sportsbooks are constantly trying to outdo one another when it comes to bonuses and promotions. It’s tough to see anyone else matching this insane risk-free first bet from Caesars Sportsbook. Other offers are generally in the $500 to $1,000 range.

The Jets and Giants are set to kick off their preseason slates against each other on Saturday. Even though preseason games technically don’t count, you can still bet on them — and do it risk-free.

Use the following links by state to cash in on up to a $5,000 risk-free first bet. Sign up and deposit in New Jersey right here, Indiana here, Colorado here, Tennessee here, Virginia here, and Indiana here.

Caesars Sportsbook’s $5,000 Risk-Free Bet

This $5,000 risk-free bet is very simple. New users who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook will be refunded in site credit up to $5,000 if their first bet loses.

This means that users will need to deposit that cash up front to make the bet, but any losses will be covered by bonus money. There is a one-time playthrough requirement on the site credit.

Why is Caesars Sportsbook even offering a risk-free first bet like this? It’s a simple way to attract attention to the app following the unveiling of its rebrand in the middle of established sports betting markets.

The debut of Caesars Sportsbook comes at an opportune time. Football season is king when it comes to sports betting , so pushing the rebrand at a time when bettors are going to be most active makes sense.

How to Get Started With Caesars Sportsbook

It’s important to note that users who already had an account with William Hill cannot get this risk-free bet from Caesars Sportsbook. For new users, here is what you need to do to get started:

Create an account by clicking on any of the available links on the page.

Make an initial deposit in the amount that you want to place on your first bet.

Place your first bet risk-free up to $5,000.

If the bet loses, Caesars Sportsbook will refund your account in site credit.

Jets-Giants Preseason Odds

If you are looking to make this $5,000 risk-free bet as soon as possible, take a look at the odds for this weekend’s Jets-Giants preseason game. It’s unclear how many starters will play for either team but expect to see a few big names.

Zach Wilson is a rookie quarterback who needs as many reps as possible before the season starts. He has had an up-and-down training camp up to this point.

The Giants have an experienced starter in Daniel Jones. The Giants could opt to sit him out on Saturday as they prioritize health over preseason reps.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Jets-Giants on Caesars Sportsbook:

New York Jets: -1.5 (-110) // -125 // O 35 (-110)

New York Giants: +1.5 (-110) // +105 // U 35 (-110)

