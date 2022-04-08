Get this DraftKings promo code for 40-1 odds on MLB, UFC

This massive weekend in sports is highlighted by the latest DraftKings promo code. The MLB regular season is off and running as most teams have their Opening Day on Friday. Meanwhile, UFC 273 features two championship bouts and a bunch of marquee names.

This DraftKings promo code unlocks 40-1 moneyline odds on any MLB team or 20-1 odds on any UFC fighter. Sign up, make a deposit of $5 or more, and bet $5 on the moneyline of any fighter at UFC 273 or MLB team. Winners will take home $200 or $100 in free bets with the MLB or UFC promo, respectively.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK MLB BONUS! CLAIM NOW NEW PLAYER BONUS BET $5, GET $200!

MLB 2022! CLAIM OFFER

This odds boost will provide a massive bump to anyone who is betting on the UFC or MLB this weekend. It’s safe to say no team or fighter is going off at +2000 or +4000 odds at any sportsbook in the country. New users can lock in those exact odds with this DraftKings promo code.

Grab 40-1 moneyline odds on any MLB team or 20-1 odds on any UFC fighter this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code. Click here to grab this MLB boost or click here for a UFC 273 boost.

DraftKings Promo Code Unlocks MLB Odds Boost

This MLB odds boost is an easy way to shift the odds in your favor for MLB Opening Day. This DraftKings promo code provides a massive lift to any team’s odds, but let’s take a look at the New York Yankees as an example.

The Yankees are -180 on the moneyline against the Red Sox on Friday. Existing users would need to wager $360 on Gerrit Cole and the Yanks to win $200.

Remember, new players who claim this DraftKings promo will be able to bet $5 to win $200 in free bets. These bonus bets will be distributed as eight $25 free bets that are valid for up to one week. It’s a great way to start playing with house money. Just pick a winner to get in on the action.

Grab a UFC Boost With This DraftKings Promo Code

This DraftKings promo code works the same exact way for UFC 273 with one major difference. Users can boost each fighter’s odds to 20-1 (+2000) with this offer.

However, the difference with betting on the UFC is that there are much heavier favorites than in MLB. Take the two champions fighting at UFC 273 as an example. Alexander Volkanovski is listed at -760 on the moneyline while Petr Yan is at -450. In terms of value, it’s hard to beat this DraftKings UFC promo.

How to Sign Up

Signing up and claiming this offer takes little effort and it can pay off in a big way. Let’s take a closer look at how new users can redeem this boost:

Click here and input basic information to create an account.

Make a deposit of at least $5 to qualify for this MLB or UFC odds boost.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook app to your iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any MLB team or anyone fighting on the main card at UFC 273.

Winners will take home $200 in free bets if their MLB team wins or $100 in free bets if their UFC fighter wins.

This promo is available to new users in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Grab 40-1 moneyline odds on any MLB team or UFC fighter this weekend with the latest DraftKings promo code. Click here to grab this MLB boost or click here for a UFC 273 boost.