Getting through sports’ slowest sports day

Big-time sports fans know the day after the MLB All-Star Game is, perhaps, the slowest day on the calendar. It’s one of the few days that never features games in the four major sports. But fear not. Today’s sports news doesn’t need to be topped by which athlete unfollowed another athlete on social media.

There’s plenty going on in some of the less-heralded sports throughout the day.

CYCLING

Remember when America used to follow the Tour de France, back when Lance Armstrong was a sports hero instead of a sports disgrace? It’s still going on. Cycling’s premier race continues with its 11th stage today beginning at 8 a.m. Check it out live on NBC Sports Network, or wait until it repeats ad nauseam throughout the day.

TENNIS

The German Championships, a men’s only tournament, is in the early rounds. Although no longer an ATP Masters Series event, top-level players such as world No. 7 David Ferrer and No. 15 Fabio Fognini, the defending champion, are involved this year. Fognini will be in action today in Hamburg against Filip Krajinovic. It’s on starting at 8 a.m. on the Tennis Channel.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

OK, so the season doesn’t begin for a few weeks. But for those who can’t get enough of the SEC — presumably, just alumni — the power conference’s media day is on ESPNU at 10:30 a.m.

WNBA

The Liberty are in action for the final time before the All-Star break, hosting the Dream at the Garden. Turn that dial — if your TV still has a dial — to MSG at 11 a.m. for this matchup between the Eastern Conference’s first- and last-place teams. Sorry, New Yorkers, the Liberty are the latter.

NBA

Technically, there is league action going on today in the Las Vegas Summer League. There are four games tomorrow airing in two-hour intervals beginning at 4 p.m. on NBA TV. Check it out for a peek at some of the NBA’s future stars such as Andrew Wiggins and Jabari Parker.

SOCCER

Still on a World Cup high? The MLS season is in full swing, and the New York Red Bulls travel to face the Philadelphia Union in MLS action. They hit the pitch at 7 p.m. with ESPN2 handling the coverage. In the Brazilian League, Gremio takes on Goiás and airs on GOLTV at 6:30 p.m.

UFC

The world’s top MMA brand is putting on a show at Revel in Atlantic City, with North Jersey native Jim Miller headlining against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in a battle of top 10 lightweights known for putting on Fight of the Night-caliber contests. Preliminary bouts start at 7 p.m. on Fox Sports 1, with the main card commencing at 9 p.m.

BASEBALL

It’s All-Star week on the diamond, even in the minors. The Triple-A All-Star Game in Durham, N.C., starts at 7 p.m. on MLB Network and features a Yankees prospect, second baseman Jose Pirela, and a Mets farmhand, Home Run Derby-winning first baseman Allan Dykstra.

ALL SPORTS

For all those sports fans who can’t get enough of award shows, the ESPYs are back. Hosted by rapper and Toronto Raptors global ambassador Drake, the show starts at 9 p.m. on ESPN.