Giancarlo Stanton stepping up in big way when Yankees need him most

Giancarlo Stanton’s 2025 season has become a story of resilience and redemption.

After a historic postseason in 2024 that cemented his status as one of the Yankees’ most feared October sluggers, Stanton faced a brutal setback, double tennis elbow, that kept him out of action until mid-June. Since returning to the lineup, Stanton has arguably played the best baseball of his New York career.

In the past 30 games, Stanton has been nothing short of sensational. Hitting .300 with 12 home runs, driving in 34 RBI, and posting a .962 OPS, he has re-established himself as one of the most productive hitters in the league. His slugging and on-base numbers aren’t just impressive; they’ve been exactly what the Yankees needed at a critical point in the season.

“He’s controlling the strike zone, I feel like, as good as I’ve seen him,” manager Aaron Boone said. “He’s going up there with a good plan, and when he’s getting the pitch he’s looking for, he’s doing damage with it.”

The journey to this resurgence was far from easy. Recovering from injuries in both elbows at age 35 is no small feat for a player who relies on his power and strength. When he finally returned on June 16, there were no guarantees he would immediately return to his postseason form. In a short time, Stanton has elevated his game to new heights by swinging more confidently and choosing pitches better, blending patience with his trademark power.

What makes Stanton’s recent surge even more impressive is his willingness to help in the field while Aaron Judge rehabs from a flexor strain. Though primarily a designated hitter in recent years, he has stepped into right field when needed. On Tuesday night against the Minnesota Twins, Stanton played right field and crushed a 447-foot home run, showing his impact goes well beyond the batter’s box.

“He’s willing to do whatever it takes for this team,” Judge said. “That’s the kind of leader and player you want on your side.”

Once criticized for inconsistency and injuries, he is now showing the combination of patience, power, and durability that the team envisioned when they traded for the former MVP. Alongside Judge, Stanton’s bat has made the Yankees’ lineup one of the most feared in baseball, and his production during this hot streak has been pivotal in keeping their playoff hopes alive.

This season, Stanton has shown remarkable resilience, turning setbacks into a powerful comeback. From being sidelined with nagging injuries to returning and dominating at a high level, he has shown that elite talent paired with perseverance can overcome almost anything.

For the Yankees, having Stanton performing at this level isn’t just a boost to the lineup; it’s a symbol of the team’s strength and a reminder of why fans fell in love with his power and passion from the very start. As the season continues, Stanton’s performance could define not only his legacy in New York but also the Yankees’ path toward another deep postseason push.

