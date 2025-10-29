Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots down Knicks trade rumors after showing how much NYK could use Greek Freak

Giannis Antetokounmpo ripped apart the New York Knicks on the court, then brushed them aside at the podium after his Milwaukee Bucks’ 121-111 victory on Tuesday night.

Following his 37-point, eight-rebound, and seven-assist monster effort against New York, the two-time MVP was asked about an ESPN report earlier this month, revealing that the only place he wanted to be traded to was the Knicks should his dissatisfaction with Milwaukee’s direction continue to grow.

“Who said that?” Antetokounmpo asked. “I don’t read that. I don’t remember that. Right now, I’m here, representing my team, and that’s it. We beat the Knicks. [Trade rumors] don’t really matter… I didn’t read that article. Try to stay away from all that — rumors, speculation, and trades, and all this. It doesn’t concern me one bit.”

The 30-year-old big man has been nothing short of brilliant to start the season. He is averaging 36.3 points per game with 14.0 rebounds and seven assists while his Bucks are off to a 3-1 start.

As long as the Bucks are in contention, Antetokounmpo likely isn’t going anywhere. But the 2021 NBA champion has admitted that there were thoughts of leaving Milwaukee after the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs three straight years.

The Knicks, along with most other teams around the NBA, would like nothing more than a shot at acquiring the perennial All-Star, especially after seeing the way he dominated Karl-Anthony Towns on Tuesday night. Despite being an All-Star last season, his first with the team, Towns’ defensive play evolved into a significant liability down the stretch and especially in the playoffs as they crashed out of the Eastern Conference Finals at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.

His offensive game has been just as alarming to start this season. Against the Bucks, he shot 2-of-12 from the field in 35 minutes with just eight points, and had no chance in slowing down Antetokounmpo, as the stat line suggested. Towns is shooting just 35.2% from the field through four games, averaging 17 points — more than seven fewer than his mark last year — with 13.5 rebounds.

That’s not good enough for a team with legitimate championship aspirations this season, and they had to come to that realization while getting burned by the man who could help put them over the top if he ever decides to force his way out of Wisconsin.

