Brian Daboll, Joe Schoen’s last stand with Giants starts now

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll talks with quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) during the first half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

John Mara has taken an axe to the bean stalk, meaning the New York Giants’ brain trust of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll is facing judgment.

Either they scramble to safety before it all falls, or they go down together.

The last stand of Daboll and Schoen is officially here. Week 1 of the 2025 season begins on Sunday in Maryland against the Washington Commanders, and it is their final chance to prove to Mara that they have taken a step in the right direction.

In theory, there is nowhere else to go but up. The Giants had arguably the worst season in their 100-year history last season by going 3-14, but Schoen has done well to improve the roster toward respectability.

There appears to be some stability at the quarterback position, regardless of how the depth chart is ordered. Ten-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is the man under center to start the new campaign, keen on proving that at age 36, he is still capable of leading a competitive squad.

Behind him is the future, Jaxson Dart, who is coming off a phenomenal showing in the preseason to suggest that he is ahead of schedule. He appears to have usurped veteran backup Jameis Winston for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, as it feels like a matter of time before the Ole Miss product takes the reins at the Meadowlands (sound familiar?).

Whether or not there are enough weapons surrounding them remains to be seen. Wide receiver Malik Nabers is poised to continue his breakout toward stardom following a record-breaking rookie season. But the wide-receiver room leaves much to be desired, and the backfield is also a significant question mark with Tyrone Tracy, rookie Cam Skattebo, and veteran Devin Singletary all in the mix.

A ceive-like secondary has been improved thanks to the acquisitions of cornerback Paulson Adebo and safety Jevon Holland. The pass rush that New York appears to have assembled could significantly ease the secondary’s jobs.

With the No. 3 pick at the draft, the Giants took the devastating Penn State pass rusher, Abdul Carter, to add another staunch presence on the edge alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. Couple that with one of the best interior defensive linemen in the game, Dexter Lawrence, and the Giants could be boasting one of the best D-lines in all of football.

This is undoubtedly a better team on paper than last season. The toughest schedule in the NFL will not do them any favors. But if the Giants can at least show a spine this season and be competitive, it should be enough for Daboll and Schoen to see 2026.

