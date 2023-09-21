Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

There are some tremendous Giants-49ers betting promos available for Thursday Night Football. In total, you can earn over $3,400 in potential bonuses for the game and beyond.

Any new player who wants to register for these Giants-49ers betting promos will be able to grab over $3,400 in bonuses. This includes guaranteed bonus bets, second-chance bets, and more.

Giants-49ers Betting Promos: Grab Over $3,400 TNF Bonuses

The San Francisco 49ers will look to start their season 3-0 as they take on the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football. The Giants, meanwhile, will hope any momentum they picked up from a win over the Cardinals in Week 2 will carry over to Thursday night.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Bets for TNF from DraftKings Sportsbook

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: OH, MA, MD, NY, KS, LA, AZ, CO, Il, IN, IA, MI, NH, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV. CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. BET $5, GET $200!

+ $150 NO SWEAT BETS CLAIM OFFER

DraftKings Sportsbook has a simple offer with a massive guaranteed return. Registering via our links will give you the chance to secure a $200 guaranteed bonus with a single $5+ wager on Giants-49ers. You can additionally earn up to $150 in no-sweat bets for this week’s NFL games.

Click here to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets from DraftKings Sportsbook.

FanDuel Sportsbook Offers Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER BET $5, GET $200

IN BONUS BETS BET NOW

If you want to take advantage of another legal online sportsbook’s new user promo that comes with a guaranteed bonus, FanDuel Sportsbook is worth considering. A $5+ bet on any game or player market for Thursday Night Football will secure a $200 guaranteed bonus for you to use on other NFL games and more this week.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose when you click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook ahead of TNF.

Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Win or Lose from bet365

BET365 SPORTSBOOK States: CO, IA, NJ, OH, VA. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply. CLAIM NOW NEW SIGN-UP OFFER BET $1, GET $365!

ANY GAME GET BONUS!

The biggest guaranteed bonus offer in legal online sports betting comes by way of bet365. While other sportsbooks are giving new users $200 in bonus bets for signing up, bet365 has upped the ante to $365. If you’re in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio, or Virginia, you’ll be able to take advantage of this offer. All it’ll take is a $1 wager on any betting market to earn $365 in bonus bets.

Click here to sign up with bet365 to turn a $1 wager into $365 in guaranteed bonus bets for Giants-49ers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code AMNY81000 Unlocks $1,000 First Bet

Caesars Sportsbook NEW PLAYER OFFER! CLAIM OFFER PROMO CODE: AMNY81000 SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,000 BACK

ON CAESARS! BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook has a sizable first bet offer available to all new users. This comes in the form of a $1,000 first bet that will be backed by Caesars. If your initial cash wager settles as a loss, you’ll receive a bonus bet of up to $1,000 for use on another NFL game or any other game.

Lock-in a $1,000 first bet when you click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY81000.

$1,500 First Bet Offer for Giants-49ers from BetMGM

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK SIGN UP FOR $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM NOW 21+ and present in Participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. $1,500

FIRST BET OFFER! CLAIM OFFER

BetMGM has an intriguing new user promo of their own. If you take the time to sign up via our links, you will lock-in a $1,500 first bet offer from BetMGM. If you were to wager $500 on the Giants to win, you could win a cash profit with a win. A loss, however, would earn you back five $100 bonus bets to use on other games in the NFL and more this week.

Click here to secure a $1,500 first bet for Thursday Night Football from BetMGM.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.