Giants aim to regroup as 49ers come to MetLife for Week 9 showdown

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) hands off to New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are looking for answers after a humbling 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now, as Week 9 approaches, the challenge only grows tougher. The San Francisco 49ers, sitting at 5-3 despite an injury-riddled roster, come to MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Offensive struggles continue to haunt Big Blue

The Giants were overmatched in their loss to the Eagles, highlighting lingering issues on offense. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 193 yards with two total touchdowns, but constant pressure led to five sacks and stalled drives.

New York converted only four of 12 third-down attempts, and the offense lost one of its key playmakers when rookie running back Cam Skattebo suffered a dislocated ankle in the second quarter. He underwent emergency surgery on Sunday night, ending his season after just eight games in which he developed instantaneously into a fan favorite.

As New York looks to rebound, it faces a 49ers team that has shown resilience all season, though injuries to key players could create openings if the Giants can capitalize. Still, San Francisco yielded just 10 points in their Week 8 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

49ers’ onslaught of injuries

The 49ers appear battle-tested and balanced, but there are question marks. Quarterback Brock Purdy remains questionable for Week 9 due to a toe injury, while wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk is out and Ricky Pearsall is questionable, limiting the 49ers’ arsenal. Meanwhile, their defense has had its own issues with injuries to key players such as Fred Warner and Nick Bosa, contributing to recent struggles. They were handled semi-easily two weeks ago by CJ Stroud and the inconsistent Houston Texans’ attack.

Giants need to find an offensive flow

The Giants need to spark their offense to stay competitive against the 49ers. Dart has shown the ability to make plays in the pocket and on the move, but the passing game hasn’t been consistent. The wide receiver corps, led by Wan’Dale Robinson, must create space early, while the team leans on quick throws, screens, and designed runs to move the chains. Generating sustained drives will be key to keeping San Francisco’s defense honest.

That, obviously, is going to be difficult. The Giants are without their top rusher (Skattebo) and their best wide receiver (Malik Nabers), leaving the weapons remarkably thin.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary will carry the backfield, while Robinson, the struggling veteran Darius Slayton, and the two-tight-end set of Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson try to carry the aerial attack until the Giants potentially make a move before the trade deadline next week.

