Giants search for first road win in Week 10 clash in Chicago

The New York Giants are on the road for the third time in four weeks as they remain in search of their first win away from MetLife Stadium this season.

New York’s travels this week take them to Illinois to tangle with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Nov. 9. New York enters the Week 10 matchup with three straight losses, while the Bears have roared to a 5-3 record in the competitive NFC North division, including five of their wins over the six games.

A rookie masterclass for New York in 2025

With 1,175 yards over his first eight NFL games, Jaxson Dart is averaging 147 yards per game despite losing his best wide receiver (Malik Nabers) and his best running back (Cam Skattebo). Still, the 22-year-old has continued to help New York put points on the board despite the injuries with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown over the last month of action.

One recent report from CBS Sports has Dart listed as the favorite to win the NFL Rookie of the Year near the midway point of the season. The Ole Miss product is listed ahead of Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka and Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren.

The same report will make Giants fans happy as Abdul Carter leads the Defensive Rookie of the Year projections. Carter has recorded 22 tackles, including 11 solo takedowns for New York in 2025. His main competition for the award are Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jihaad Campbell and Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori.

The Bears typically protect the den

Chicago has played the majority of its schedule on the road this season: five road games to three home dates thus far. Their only loss at Soldier Field occurred in Week 1 after J.J. McCarthy’s 21-point fourth-quarter rally stunned Chicago in a 27-24 opening week loss. The Bears recorded double-digits wins in their next two appearances at home: a 17-point win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 and a 12-point victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

New York has not played well on the road, particularly if you exclude the Week 2 overtime loss to Dallas from the equation. With an 0-5 road record, the Giants will need to avoid an early deficit on the scoreboard to have a chance at securing their first road victory of the season. Dart has done everything he can to power the offense for New York, but the rookie will need some more help to celebrate road victory in an intimidating environment during Week 10.

Can Brian Burns repeat feats in Chicago?

Brian Burns has been a man on a mission on the defensive side of the football this season. The Giants linebacker has recorded 42 tackles, with 27 of them being solo takedowns. In his last four games, the 27-year-old has recorded at least four tackles, two solo tackles, and a sack against New York’s opponents. Burns leads the NFL with 11 sacks, which is closely followed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s 10 sacks this season.

Burns’ closest teammates in the QB takedown department are Kayvon Thibodeaux (2.5 sacks) and Rakeem Nunez-Roches (2). If there has been a Giants defensive player reaching the opposing quarterback this season, it has been a No. 0 blue jersey picking himself off the rival signal caller. The Giants will need to create lanes for Burns to reach Caleb Williams in an attempt to slow down the Bears offense and steal a massive road victory.

