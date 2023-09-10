Giants Betting Promos: The 6 best sportsbook offers for Sunday Night Football

Note: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links, Schneps Media may earn a commission.

Sunday Night Football features an old school NFL rivalry and these Giants betting promos can raise the stakes on the action. The Giants will host the Cowboys in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

Don’t miss out on these Giants betting promos. New bettors who activate these offers will have a chance to win bonus bets and other unique promos.

Giants Betting Promos Bring Week 1 Value

It doesn’t matter if you love or hate these teams, there is no denying the intensity of this rivalry. The Giants and Cowboys will kick off the 2023 NFL season on Sunday Night Football. Both teams are hoping to build off of playoff appearances last season. The division should be competitive with the NFC champion Eagles and an improving Commanders roster. Whether you plan on betting on New York or Dallas, the best way to bet on Sunday Night Football is with these Giants betting promos.

Redeem Free Giants Jersey Through PointsBet Sportsbook

Giants fans can get started with a Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley jersey for the 2023 NFL season. Sign up with PointsBet Sportsbook and plug in a $50+ bet on Giants vs. Cowboys. This will trigger a payout of $150 in promotional credit on Fanatics. That’s enough to get a new jersey for the Giants or any other NFL team. Remember, bettors can also win straight cash on that initial wager as well.

Click here and place a $50 bet on PointsBet Sportsbook to qualify for a free Giants jersey through Fanatics.

DraftKings Sportsbook Triggers $200 Instant Bonus for Giants vs. Cowboys

DraftKings Sportsbook will give Giants fans a chance to win before the game starts tonight. New players who take advantage of this offer can place a $5+ bet on New York or Dallas to win $200 in bonuses instantly. New users will receive eight $25 bonus bets that are applicable to any NFL Week 1 matchup. These bonus bets can serve as a helpful way for bettors to test out the app. Guarantees are few and far between in sports betting, but this new promo breaks the mold.

Click this link to get started with this DraftKings Sportsbook promo. Bet $5 on Sunday Night Football to win $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook Starts Giants Bettors Off With 2 Bonuses

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the most recognizable brands in the industry and creative promos like this one are a big reason why. Sign up and download the app to qualify for this promo. Next, lock in a $5 wager on the Giants to win two types of bonuses. First off, bettors will receive $200 in sportsbook bonuses. These bonus bets can be used on various markets in the app. Additionally, bettors will receive a $100 coupon code for NFL Sunday Ticket.

Bet $5 on Giants vs. Cowboys to win $200 in bonuses and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket. Click this link and download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started.

BetMGM Sportsbook: How to Claim $1,500 Giants Bet

BetMGM Sportsbook is starting bettors off with a four-figure promotion. Instead of taking a chance on this game, back yourself up with up to $1,500 in bonus bets. Anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for a dollar-for-dollar match in bonuses. For example, someone who loses on a $250 Giants bet will get $250 back in bonuses. This offer is applicable to Giants-Cowboys on Sunday Night Football or any other NFL game this week.

New bettors can go all in on the Giants or any NFL Week 1 game with this $1,500 first bet. Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $1 on the Giants, Get $365

Bet $1 on bet365 Sportsbook to secure a 365-1 payout. No matter what happens in tonight’s game, bettors will wind up with $365 in bonuses. Someone who places a $1 wager on the Cowboys will still collect this bonus credit even if the Giants win by 50 points. This is one of the most ridiculous payouts on the market and it’s an easy way for bettors to gear up for the rest of the NFL season. Grab this offer in New Jersey, Ohio, Colorado, Virginia, or Iowa.

Bet $1 on Giants-Cowboys to win $365 in bonuses with bet365 Sportsbook. Use this link to sign up in select states (NJ, OH, CO, IA, and VA).

Caesars Sportsbook Unlocks $250 Guaranteed Bonus for NFL Week 1

Caesars Sportsbook is the place to go for a guaranteed winner on Giants-Cowboys. The outcome of this Sunday Night Football matchup won’t matter when it comes to this promo. Sign up and start with a $50+ bet on the Giants or Cowboys. No matter what happens, bettors will receive five $50 bet credits. It’s also worth mentioning that bettors can win straight cash on the original wager as well.

Click here and apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code AMNY2GET. From there, bet $50 on the Giants to win $250 in bet credits guaranteed.

