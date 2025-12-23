Giants’ Brian Burns named to Pro Bowl

Nov 16, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) falls with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The worst team in football will have a well-deserved representative at the 2026 Pro Bowl, as New York Giants edge rusher Brian Burns was given the nod on Tuesday.

Burns finished first in the fan vote at outside linebacker, meaning he will start the exhibition game.

The 27-year-old has been a star-worthy constant within another miserable season, which sunk to 2-13 after a 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at MetLife Stadium for the Giants’ ninth-straight loss. Burns ranks second in the NFL with 15 sacks behind only Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, who is on the cusp of breaking Michael Strahan’s single-season NFL sack record.

With two games remaining in the season, Burns currently sits in a tie for seventh for the most sacks in a single season by a Giants pass rusher. His 20 tackles for a loss have also set a career high and are the most by a Giants player since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2011.

Burns has been as advertised in what was supposed to be a fearsome trio of Giants edge rushers in 2025. But No. 3 overall pick Abdul Carter’s slow start was headlined by a pair of benchings in recent weeks, though he has improved significantly over his last three games. Kayvon Thibodeaux has been plagued by a shoulder injury that ultimately ended his season. He had just 2.5 sacks and 25 tackles.

The Pro Bowl will be held during Super Bowl week for the first time, as it continues its poorly received flag football format.

