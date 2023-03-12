Giants bring back Sterling Shepard on one-year contract

There was always the possibility that sterling Shepard would be back with the Giants after they cut him, and Sunday they made sure to get him back into the fold.

The Giants brought Shepard back on a one-year, $1.3 million contract, according to The Athletic’s Dan Duggan. Shepard, who is the longest-tenured Giant on the roster, can earn $152,500 in per-game roster bonuses, according to Duggan, and his contract would only count $1.1 million against the salary cap.

Word that Shepard would return to East Rutherford was first reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Sunday afternoon. Shepard himself appeared to confirm the news with a post on Instagram that featured him in a Giants uniform and the caption: “God’s plan! Let’s get it.”

Shepard has dealt with significant injuries the last two seasons and had his 2022 campaign come to an abrupt end in Week 3 when he tore his ACL in his left knee. The year prior he ruptured his left Achilles tendon in a Week 15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

He has dealt with a number of injuries during the course of his career that range from knee issues, ankle, quad and hamstring injuries to concussions.

The veteran wide receiver had 13 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in three games last year before suffering the injury. Shepard, who was drafted in 2016 by the Giants, looked as though he was going to have a big year before the injury cost him his season.

However, Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll found that Shepard was an invaluable presence inside the Giants locker room as they made their first playoff appearance since 2016.

“I love Shep,” Schoen said during his end-of-the-year press conference. “Juice guy all the time. One of my favorites here. We’ll continue to monitor his rehab. He’s been a tremendous resource around here for us. We’ll continue to communicate with the training staff on where he is in his (rehab) and when he’ll be healthy enough to play. That’s something we may or may not entertain.”

Shepard is expected to be back in time to be on the field during training camp in the summer.