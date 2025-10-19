Giants with an all-time collapse in disastrous loss to Broncos

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) runs for a touchdown as guard Quinn Meinerz (77) defends against New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DENVER- From the opening kickoff at Empower Field at Mile High, this one crackled with youthful promise and tension. Two young quarterbacks, rookie Jaxson Dart of the New York Giants and Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos, stepped into the limelight and pushed every expectation. What started as “anyone’s game” became one of the season’s most dramatic conclusions.

For nearly three quarters, the Giants (2-5) looked like a team ready to turn a corner. But under the lights of Empower Field at Mile High, a 19-0 fourth-quarter lead turned into heartbreak, as the Denver Broncos stormed back to stun the Giants 33–32 on Sunday.

Dart delivered his best game yet, throwing for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and adding a rushing score, but missed extra points, including one in the final seconds, proved to be the difference in one of the wildest finishes of the season.

A Promising Start

From the opening snap, it was clear this matchup between two young quarterbacks would be a toss-up. Dart looked calm and confident, connecting with tight end Daniel Bellinger for a 44-yard touchdown early in the first quarter. By halftime, the Giants led 13–0 and seemed completely controlled, fueled by a balanced attack and an opportunistic defense.

Early Command

The Giants’ offense found its groove midway through the second quarter when Dart connected with Cameron Skattebo on a short pass to the right for a 13-yard touchdown, putting New York up 13–0.

In the third quarter, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. burst through the middle for a 31-yard touchdown run, stretching the lead to 19–0. The Giants’ defense complemented the offensive surge, limiting Denver’s Bo Nix to minimal production and forcing multiple punts through the first half.

At that point, the Giants looked like they were cruising toward a much-needed road win.

Denver’s offense, on the other hand, sputtered early. Nix was pressured repeatedly and couldn’t find rhythm until late in the third quarter.

A Fourth-Quarter Collapse

Then came one of the most dramatic collapses of the season.

Nix came alive in the fourth, leading the Broncos on a furious rally with 33 points. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more, turning a runaway loss into a highlight-reel comeback.

Still, the Giants didn’t fold. Dart rallied his team with a final touchdown with 37 seconds left, but Shane Bowen’s lackadaisical play-calling allowed the Broncos to drive down for the game-winning field goal from Will Lutz as time expired.

