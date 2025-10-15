Giants at Broncos Week 7 preview: What to watch, more

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) celebrates after a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Giants are flying as high as any 2-4 team possibly could, and for good reason.

Brian Daboll’s squad is coming off a 34-17 dismantling of the defending Super Bowl-champion and division-rival Philadelphia Eagles last Thursday night. They are 2-1 with Jaxson Dart as their starting quarterback, and the duo he has created with rookie running back Cam Skattebo has revitalized a team that had been so stale for so long.

A longer week of preparation was just what the doctor ordered, considering they are heading out west to the Mile High City of Denver to take on an imposing Broncos team that has legitimate AFC West aspirations this year.

Here’s what to watch for on Sunday evening (4:05 p.m. ET, CBS):

Dart’s biggest test yet

It has to be pretty good to be Jaxson Dart right now. The rookie quarterback is the face of the Giants’ turnaround and the talk of the town this fall.

What has made him such a sensation is his dual-threat capabilities. He has rushed for at least 50 yards in each of his first three starts and used his legs to extend countless other plays. Just look back at his 35-yard touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson in the first quarter of Thursday night’s win over Philadelphia. Dart held onto the ball for nearly six seconds, navigating out of a collapsing pocket and rolling out to his right before hitting his receiver for a short gain, which was then turned into a meandering scoring run down the sideline.

Robinson went on to describe Dart’s elusiveness as “playground magic.”

The Broncos are privy to this kind of skillset, though, and they reaffirmed that notion in Week 6 in London against the Jets and their scrambling quarterback, Justin Fields. Gang Green’s struggling quarterback passed for just 45 yards and was then held to 31 yards on the ground on seven carries.

They have allowed the second-fewest total yards per game, the third-fewest passing yards, and the fifth-fewest rushing yards this season.

On a knife’s edge

Come Sunday, the left edge of the offensive line might be crucial to the Giants’ success.

Left tackle Andrew Thomas has been rock solid since his return from a Lisfranc injury in his foot, having only allowed two pressures since his season debut in Week 3. But he faces his stiffest test of the season yet.

Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto leads the NFL with eight sacks, seven of which have come in his last four games.

“They have one of the most talented defenses in the league,” Thomas said. “They have a lot of guys up front that create havoc, and they play really well in the back end as well… So, for us up front, we just got to trust our technique. It’s a tough environment to play in. So, communication is going to be important when in early downs to avoid some of those third-and-long situations. That’s our mindset.”

He went on to laud Bonitto’s “explosiveness” and his ability to change up his approach.

“He does a really good job of getting off the ball,” Thomas continued. “He has good bend at the top of the rush, but a lot of speed guys, normally, they don’t have great power. But what makes him unique is that he can power rush as well. So, you have to be ready for both.”

Can Big Blue’s defense keep up?

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has been open to amending his unit’s approach, and it is paying dividends. The Giants’ defense has looked like a force to be reckoned with lately, which many were expecting to be the bright spot of a rebuilding team.

The pass rush has accumulated five sacks and an abundance of pressure over the last two weeks, with its largest contribution coming when it bore down on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and prompted a game-sealing interception by Cor’Dale Flott in Giants territory.

The rushing defense has picked its game up, too. After being a liability for the majority of the first four games, New York is yielding an average of 3.22 yards per carry over the last two weeks.

