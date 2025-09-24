Sep 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The winds of change are sweeping through the Meadowlands, and a new era will be on full display Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium when the 0-3 New York Giants host the 3-0 Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m. ET, CBS).

Jaxson Dart is Big Blue’s new starting quarterback. The rookie officially received the nod from head coach Brian Daboll on Wednesday afternoon and will keep the role for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are hoping the shakeup can translate into wins, which have been at a premium in recent years around these parts. Here are three things to watch for heading into Week 4.

Can Dart hit the target?

A lot is riding on the right arm of Dart, whom the Giants traded back up into the first round to draft with the expectation that he would be the franchise quarterback of the future.

He certainly played the part in the preseason. The 22-year-old was a dynamic dual threat, getting it done with his arm and his legs, as he passed for 372 yards with four total touchdowns.

While he’ll be looked upon as the man to help turn the Giants’ season around, he’s also Daboll and Schoen’s savior. Both members of Big Blue’s brass are on the hot seat in 2025, with this season being their last chance to prove that they are capable of building a winner.

Dart’s success would buy them some time. It would also ease the blow of watching Daniel Jones light it up with the Indianapolis Colts after he languished under Daboll’s coaching and behind a porous offensive line built by Schoen.

At full Charge

The Chargers took a major step forward last season, going 11-6 before losing in the AFC Wild Card Game. Now, they appear to be on the precipice of legitimate contention thanks to a 3-0 start paced by quarterback Justin Herbert.

The Oregon product, who was once at the top of most Giants fans’ draft boards six years ago, is emerging as an early MVP candidate. Across three games, he has completed 66.7% of his passes for a league-leading 860 yards with six touchdowns and one interception. His ability to limit turnovers is beginning to set him apart from the pack, too. Across his last 20 regular-season games, he has thrown just four interceptions.

Los Angeles’ defense has been just as solid. They have allowed the fewest points (50) in the AFC this season and rank within the NFL’s top 10 in both passing and rushing yards allowed.

Consider this a staunch first test for Dart.

Skattebo Show

Running back Tyrone Tracy is out with a separated shoulder, which means fourth-round draft pick Cam Skattebo is the Giants’ bellcow back moving forward.

How’s that for a rookie tandem alongside Dart?

Skattebo broke out for his best game yet in the Giants’ Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He rushed for 60 yards on 10 attempts with a touchdown while also hauling in six catches for 61 yards — this after he picked up his first career touchdown in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

The aggregate suggests that a No. 1 back is there. Skattebo has accrued 102 yards on 23 carries, that’s an average of 4.4 yards per attempt. His bruising style of play and fiery demeanor are also something the Giants have been in desperate need of to help shift a culture that has been deemed rotten for years.

