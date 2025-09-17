Will the Giants’ drought end? What to watch for in Week 3 vs. Chiefs

The New York Giants lost a tough 40–37 overtime game to the Cowboys, falling to 0-2 despite gaining 506 yards total and 422 through the air, as they were undone by 14 penalties.

Week 3 will determine how this season can turn around. Big Blue heads home to East Rutherford, N.J., for their Sunday Night showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here are three things to keep an eye on in Week 3:

Giants & Chiefs Duel for First Win

The Giants and the Chiefs arrive in Week 3 at 0-2, making this matchup critical as each side searches for its first win. Kansas City hasn’t started this poorly since 2014, and with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the team has never lost three straight games, a streak now in jeopardy.

The Chiefs’ struggles have been defined by close calls. They lost 27-21 in Week 1 and 20-17 in Week 2, as their offense stuttered in the red zone and lacked explosive plays.

On the other side, the Giants have been wildly inconsistent: a flat 21-6 loss in Week 1 was followed by a 40-37 overtime defeat in Week 2.

Discipline has been an issue, as New York executed a franchise-record 160 penalty yards against Dallas, erasing several big plays.

With both teams desperate to avoid a 0-3 hole, this game carries added urgency and could come down to which side cleans up its mistakes first.

Possible Andrew Thomas return

The Giants’ offensive line has struggled these past two weeks, and the absence of Andrew Thomas has been a significant factor.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said that the left tackle is expected to take a “good



amount” of reps in practice and is “encouraged with where he’s at,” creating optimism that Thomas could make his 2025 season debut on Sunday.

Thomas has been out since sustaining a Lisfranc injury in the 2024 season against the



Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

If Thomas isn’t ready, rookie Marcus Mbow could be thrown into a tough assignment against a Kansas City pass rush that is eager to disrupt timing and force mistakes.

Red Zone Efficiency

A notable factor to watch in this matchup is how each team performs in the red zone. The Giants have moved the ball effectively at times behind Russell Wilson’s passing, but they’ve struggled to finish drives, settling for field goals or coming up empty because of penalties and stalled runs.