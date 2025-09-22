Giants offense disappears in loss to Chiefs, chants for Jaxson Dart grow

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) throws under pressure from Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Russell Wilson and the New York Giants’ Week 2 outburst against the Dallas Cowboys was an aberration, after all.

Now, head coach Brian Daboll and the veteran quarterback are back on the hot seat.

Wilson completed just 18 of 32 passes for 160 yards and two interceptions in Big Blue’s 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs — a monumental let-down following his 450-yard, three touchdown afternoon in Dallas a week ago.

In what was the Giants’ home opener, the MetLife Stadium crowd was booing before halftime when one of Wilson’s moonballs intended for Malik Nabers was underthrown and intercepted.

“I’d be booing too, to be honest with you, in terms of not being good enough, not scoring, not finishing,” Daboll said. “I understand that. That’s the nature of it. We got to be better.”

Such early jeers have been a culmination of what has been a rotten decade in Giants football. After going 3-14 last season — the worst campaign of a 100-year existence — Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on their final strike, and at 0-3, an ace in the hole could be waiting in the wings.

That’s why it wasn’t long before some boos morphed into chants of “We want Dart!” as the calls for rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who lit up the preseason, grew.

The Ole Miss product appeared in three snaps for a second straight week as a part of a special short-yardage package to help the run game. He has yet to attempt a pass, as Daboll implored that “that’s what we thought was best for him. We’ll continue to work with him and get him ready.”

It’s much to the chagrin of Giants fans, though, who booed Wilson each time he came back in to replace Dart.

“There are highs and lows and always tough moments,” Wilson said of his reception from the fans. “You know, you got to have thick skin, you know what I mean? You got to be able to know who you are, the player that you are, know what you’re capable of. Obviously, I’ve been able to show that throughout my career, and obviously last week and everything else, too, what we’re capable of as an offense. I think they made a couple more plays than us today… We needed one or two big plays. Unfortunately didn’t come our way.”

It is the second time in three games, though, that the Giants failed to score a touchdown through the air, where “one or two big plays” could have been the difference. Like Sunday night when they hung with the surprisingly disappointing Chiefs, they were within striking distance of the Washington Commanders for most of Week 1, but came up lame in a 21-6 loss.

Dart could very well be the difference, and the organization obviously thinks so, too. That’s why they drafted him in the first place.

“We’ll continue to work with Jaxson and continue to develop him,” Daboll said. “He’s done a nice job since he’s been here. Again, we’ll go back and watch the tape, sit down and have our discussions like we normally have, and do what we think is best.”

