Giants look to end snide with Week 15 NFC East snoozefest vs. lowly Commanders

The New York Giants return to MetLife Stadium on Sunday for a Week 15 matchup with the Washington Commanders, a game that pairs two struggling NFC East teams searching for something to build on as the season winds down.

For the Giants, who sit at 2-11 and are riding a seven-game losing streak, the contest represents more than a fight for a top draft pick. It is a chance to re-establish identity, regain some stability, and finally give their home crowd something to cheer for after nearly a month away from East Rutherford. Despite the bleak record, oddsmakers have the Giants entering the weekend as slight favorites, just the second time they’ve been favored all season, which speaks more to Washington’s collapse than New York’s momentum.

The Commanders arrive with a 3-10 record and their own extended skid, dropping eight straight while dealing with offensive inconsistency and injuries across the roster. Quarterback Jayden Daniels, the brightest spot of Washington’s season, remains questionable after re-aggravating an elbow injury last week. His status looms large over the game plan, as Washington’s offense, already struggling with pass protection, could face even greater challenges if forced to rely on a backup. For the Giants, that uncertainty presents an opportunity, but only if they can generate pressure up front and avoid the costly mistakes that have defined many of their losses this year.

This meeting also carries the weight of their Week 1 matchup, a 21–6 Giants defeat in which New York failed to score a touchdown and never found its footing. That early-season disappointment still echoes, especially for a team now playing under interim head coach Mike Kafka. Since taking over, Kafka has emphasized process over panic, urging players to focus on improvement in the final stretch rather than what the record says. Sunday’s game becomes a natural test of that mindset, a chance to prove that the team can respond to adversity, execute more cleanly, and show measurable progress even in a lost season.

The keys for the Giants will revolve around protecting the football, establishing the run game, and generating enough consistency on offense to avoid putting too much strain on the defense. At times this year, New York’s young players have shown flashes of promise, and this matchup offers them another chance to step into larger roles and make a statement. The Commanders, meanwhile, will look to exploit New York’s defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in the secondary, while leaning on whichever quarterback is available to manage the game and avoid turnovers.

Though neither team is headed toward the postseason, Sunday’s game holds its own importance. For the Giants, it is an opportunity to stabilize a turbulent year, to respond to the home crowd with urgency, and to show that the rebuild still has direction. With divisional pride at stake and both teams hungry for a reset, the matchup sets up as an intriguing late-season test, one that could offer clarity, progress, or perhaps simply relief for whichever side emerges with a much-needed win.

