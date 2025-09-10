Giants vs. Cowboys Week 2 preview: Is the Jaxson Dart watch on?

Aug 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) on the sidelines during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Brian Daboll and the New York Giants will hope that after a 21-6 season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders, they have nowhere else to go but up.

The last 12 years suggest otherwise, though.

Big Blue heads to Dallas on Sunday (1 p.m. ET), which has been a house of horrors. They will face one of their most prominent boogeymen: the Cowboys, a team they have lost eight straight games to. They have also not won in Big D since Dak Prescott’s rookie season in 2016.

Here are three things to keep an eye on in Week 2:

3 things to watch: Giants vs. Cowboys, Week 2

QB watch is on

Daboll is sticking with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson under center for at least one more week, even after the 36-year-old veteran struggled mightily in his Giants debut in Landover.

Wilson completed 17 of 37 passes for 168 yards and failed to find the end zone despite three drives of 12 plays or more that meandered into the red zone. He left star wide receiver Malik Nabers frustrated, and the Giants’ offense looking much like the punchless unit of the last two years.

He didn’t get much help from his Andrew Thomas-less offensive line, which allowed nine hurries and two sacks, but that isn’t softening the cries to get Jaxson Dart under center. The rookie’s monster preseason has fast-tracked his ascent toward franchise quarterback, and if Wilson struggles again, Dart’s debut will only inch closer.

Running to nowhere

Speaking of things not supporting Wilson, the Giants’ ground game was nonexistent against the Commanders. The quarterback was the team’s leading rusher with 44 yards, and No. 1 back Tyrone Tracy Jr. only mustered 24 yards on 10 carries.

Again, much of it has to do with a porous offensive line, but Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka have to find a way to make opposing defenses at least consider the run game to open up opportunities for Wilson and the aerial attack.

The problem is that they are going against a Cowboys defense that held former Giant Saquon Barkley, who rushed for over 2,000 yards last year, to 60 yards on 18 attempts (3.3 yards per carry) in Week 1 against the defending-champion Eagles. That doesn’t bode well for New York.

Where’s Abdul?

Rookie edge-rushing phenom Abdul Carter showed flashes of being the gamebreaker that everyone expects him to be.

Sure, there were some growing pains, like how he approaches the run game when opposing offensive linemen are more aggressive, but Carter showed an ability to get through the line and toward the quarterback in the pass game.

The biggest issue is that he played just 38 defensive snaps, which was just 54.3% of the time Big Blue’s defense was on the field. Daboll cited a desire to keep him fresh alongside Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns, but Carter won’t be able to turn a game on its head when he is only playing half of the snaps.

For more on the Giants, visit AMNY.com